Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: August 28, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Highway Rehabilitation Project on State Route 394 in Chautauqua County Open House Set for Wednesday, September 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Prendergast Library The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, September 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed highway rehabilitation project scheduled to begin next summer. The project will improve traffic flow, improve accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, and enhance safety on State Route 394, also known as E 4th Street and E 2nd Street, from Prendergast Avenue to Tiffany Avenue in the City of Jamestown and Village of Falconer. Drainage improvements will be made on State Route 394 from Levant-Gerry Road to Lindquist Drive in the Towns of Ellicott and Poland in Chautauqua County. The informal, open house meeting will be held at Prendergast Library, located at 509 Cherry Street in Jamestown. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. The project proposes to mill and overlay State Route 394 in Jamestown and Falconer from Prendergast Avenue to Tiffany Avenue. One of the westbound travel lanes on E 4th Street between Prendergast Avenue and E 2nd Street, will be converted to a two-way center left turn lane. Eight traffic signals on State Route 394 will be replaced or upgraded. Sidewalks and curb ramps will be replaced to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Drainage will also be improved on State Route 394 by re-establishing open ditches and installing check dams from Levant-Gerry Road to Lindquist Drive. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Brian Dankert, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-5291, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5064.36. About the Department of Transportation

###