932nd Airlift Wing collaborates with active-duty counterparts in C-40 maintenance operations

Maintainers from the 932nd Airlift Wing’s 932nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron recently hosted their active-duty counterparts July 25, 2024, from the 89th Maintenance Group (MXG), Andrews AFB, Maryland, in a total force integration training event. This collaboration fosters a strong total force integration partnership and enhances overall maintenance readiness on the C-40C Clipper, an aircraft both units operate.

The hands-on opportunity for the 89th MXG crew chiefs, held at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, provided flying crew chiefs (FCC) comprehensive, firsthand experience in maintaining the C-40 aircraft they don’t often get at their home station due to minimal aircraft availability and contract maintenance by Amentum at home station.

Working as a total force effort, crew chiefs from the 932nd met the operational demands and unscheduled maintenance requirements on the fleet of 4 C-40C aircraft with 89th MXG Airman working side-by-side.

Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Whittom, 932nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit superintendent, emphasized the importance of this collaboration stating that “our overall goal is to share knowledge.”

“By leveraging our partnership to share best practices, we can ensure that everyone involved is proficient in C-40 operations. It’s rewarding to see this mutual benefit come to fruition,” added Whittom

This initiative underscores the critical role of the Air Force Reserve in supporting the Total Force concept. By working side-by-side with active-duty personnel, the 932nd crew chiefs help build a cohesive and versatile team ready to tackle global mobility missions.

Col. Amy Johannsen, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, highlighted the significance of the training.

“Integrating our training programs with the 89th MXG active duty flying crew chiefs, not only enhances their technical skills but also strengthens our collective ability to execute missions efficiently," said Johannsen. "This inter-agency Executive Fleet partnership exemplifies the synergy and strength of our Total Force.”

With future opportunities for total force collaboration, the 932nd Airlift Wing remains dedicated to excellence, ensuring that both total force reserve and active-duty crew chiefs are well-prepared to support airlift operations around the world.