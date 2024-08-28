Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.6%

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary July job estimates show a decrease of 10,100 jobs for a total of 2,809,600 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 2,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 7,500 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted July 2024 unemployment rate was 3.6 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points higher from the revised June 2024 unemployment rate of 3.3 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in July 2023, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the current unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data



The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for July 2024 was 2,849,600, of which 2,748,200 were employed and 101,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.6 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,144,800, of which 3,047,800 were employed and 97,000 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.1 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,558,000, of which 3,435,100 were employed and 122,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.3 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 0.3 percentage points, while the unemployment rates for the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Areas increased by 0.2 percentage points.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 14,600, while the number of employed decreased by 6,400, and the number of unemployed increased by 21,000. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 16,900, while the number of employed decreased by 6,9000, and the number of unemployed increased by 23,800. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 25,400, while the number of employed decreased by 3,400 and the number of unemployed increased by 28,800. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Suburban Ring and the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 0.8 percentage points.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by10,100 jobs. The private sector decreased by 2,600 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 7,500 jobs over the month. Four private sectors had over the month gains. Job gains were registered in: Mining, Logging & Construction (3,300 jobs); Trade, Transportation & Utilities (100 jobs); Financial Activities (600 jobs) and Other Services (2,300 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in: Manufacturing (-100 jobs); Information (-600 jobs); Professional and Business Services (-800 jobs); Education and Health Services (-6,000 jobs); and Leisure and Hospitality (-1,400 jobs). Government overall decreased 7,500 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 1,300 jobs, state government increased by11,300 jobs and the local government decreased by 20,100 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 27,200 jobs. The private sector increased 13,600 jobs, while the public sector increased 13,600 jobs. Job increases were registered in Manufacturing (800 jobs); Mining, Logging and Construction (3,200 jobs); Trade, Transportation, & Utilities (2,200 jobs); Professional and Business Services (300 jobs); Educational and Health Services (2,900 jobs); Leisure and Hospitality (1,100 jobs) and Other Services (6,200 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in Information (-100 jobs) and Financial Activities (-3,000 jobs). Government overall increased by 13,600. Federal government shows an increase of 2,700 jobs. State government shows an increase of 4,100 jobs and the local government increased by 6,800 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).

Data reflects the 2023 annual benchmark revisions.