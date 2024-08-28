PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2024 Co-sponsorship of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Senate Resolution No. 1142

Resolution commending and honoring former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. for his illustrious career and invaluable contributions to the country Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, I rise today to co-sponsor Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1142 which seeks to commend and honor former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. for his illustrious political career, his invaluable contributions, and his deep love for our country. JDV has to be one of the most popular leaders of the House of Representatives. He served as Speaker from 1992 to 1998 and from 2001 to 2008 and has dedicated his life for continuing progress, peace, and economic development. He is a champion of the cause of peace--having been instrumental in successfully securing a peace agreement with the once secessionist group Moro National Liberation Front and in forging a ceasefire and a peace pact with Armed Forces Movement-Young Officers Union. Across the globe, he is widely recognized for his peace initiatives during his stint as a Peace Envoy for his focus on unity amid diversity and forging dialogues with different groups. Bagama't naging kalaban siya ng aking ama sa 1998 presidential elections ay nanatili naman ang pagkakaibigan ng aming mga pamilya. Sa katunayan, naging intern pa sa aming opisina ang anak nila ni Manay Gina na si Toff de Venecia, na ngayon ay congressman ng 4th District ng Pangasinan. Tunay na kahanga-hangang serbisyo ang inialay ni JDV para sa ating bayan. Maraming salamat po, Ginoong Pangulo.

