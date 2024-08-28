BitMart to Host “Night of Crypto Wonders” High-End Web3 Event at TOKEN2049 Singapore

Victoria, Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ‘Night of Crypto Wonders’ high-end industry networking event, co-hosted by BitMart, Axlflops, Fundamental Labs, VeChain, and MetaEra, will be held on September 18, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore.







This distinguished side event of TOKEN2049 Singapore will focus on cutting-edge topics such as Web 3.0 industry infrastructure, AI applications, blockchain investment, and public blockchain ecosystems. Esteemed professionals and leading experts in the Web3 industry are invited to explore industry trends, share valuable investment insights, and engage in in-depth discussions.

As a prominent side event of TOKEN2049 Singapore, “Night of Crypto Wonders” will bring together industry veterans and key opinion leaders in the Web3 space, offering attendees high-level networking opportunities and luxurious experiences.

The event is co-hosted by the renowned digital assets trading platform BitMart, AI computing platform Axlflops, blockchain investment firm Fundamental Labs, leading enterprise-friendly blockchain platform VeChain, and Hong Kong’s esteemed media outlet MetaEra. Each co-host will present distinguished speakers from their respective fields to share the latest and most in-depth industry insights.

Attendees of this exclusive event will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogues with leading figures in the Web 3.0 space and other sector experts, including blockchain investment, trading and liquidity, public blockchain ecosystems, and AI development, while also enjoying breathtaking 360-degree panoramic views of Marina Bay from the Marina Bay Financial Centre.

Generous support for the event comes from prominent Web3 companies such as AscendEX, Orbiter Finance, Samara Alpha Management, BitFi, Aquarius Fund, and Sylvanus Technologies. These companies will join the event hosts and attendees to explore the future of the Web 3.0 industry and collaboration opportunities.

For more information about the “Night of Crypto Wonders” event or to register, please visit the official event page.





