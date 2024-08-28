New Laws to Support New York's Agriculture Industry

Governor Kathy Hochul today, at the Great New York State Fair, signed three pieces of legislation expanding resources and protections for the State’s agricultural industry. Legislation S.6320/A.6821 allows the leasing of State land to be used for sap production and tree tapping for ten years to increase the return on investment for producers, including maple producers. Legislation S.9232/A.10199 would allow licensed farm wineries to use apples grown outside of New York State to manufacture or sell State-labeled cider, in certain circumstances. Legislation S.9248/A.7020A establishes the Beginning Farmer Advisory Board on Agriculture.

“As we celebrate the State Fair, we recognize that New York’s agriculture is a central component to our State’s economy,” Governor Hochul said. “With the signing of this legislation, we continue our mission to uplift this community and prove we are here to support them every step of the way.”

Legislation S.6320/A.6821 authorizes the Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation to enter into contracts for the lease or use of State lands for the purpose of tree tapping and sap production for a term of up to, but not more than, ten years.

Legislation S.9232/A.10199 provides crop loss determination for farm wineries to authorize the use of apples grown outside of New York State to be used for State labeled cider when needed due to a loss of crops.

State Senator Rachel May said, “Our maple tree tapping legislation is a great way to help the New York maple industry continue to grow and thrive. Allowing 10-year leases matches the reality of how the maple industry works, and I am happy we are able to get this common-sense legislation into law. Thank you to Governor Hochul for highlighting this bill by signing it at the New York State Fair today, and thank you to Assemblymember Donna Lupardo for her partnership on this bill.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I’d like to thank the Governor for taking this opportunity to sign these important agricultural measures into state law today. Doing so at the Great New York State Fair reminds us of the central role agriculture plays in NY’s economy and how the Fair is a celebration of our farmers and producers. Supporting NY’s beginning farmers, along with helping our maple and apple producers thrive, is part of our commitment to all things NY agriculture.”

Legislation S.9248/A.7020A establishes the Beginning Farmer Advisory Board on Agriculture with the goal of implementing a plan that moves forward the State's efforts to bring new entrants to the farm.

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “As senior farmers retire, the future of New York’s food supply relies on our State to help new farmers enter the trade and establish successful businesses. Those dedicating their lives to food production need our full support – just as we need their skills to ensure we have a stable and local food supply. Our bill renames and expands the Beginning Farmer Advisory Board’s membership, enhancing its role to ensure we effectively address the needs of emerging farmers and lay a strong foundation for New York agriculture's future. I'm proud to champion this legislation with Assemblymember Lupardo and thank Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”