Toll Brothers Announces Steeple Run Community Now Open in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Steeple Run , an exceptional new community of single-family homes in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. The Sales Center and model home are located at 1400 Mill Race Drive in Quakertown.



Toll Brothers home buyers will choose from a sophisticated selection of two-story, single-family home designs priced from the low $600,000s. Modern home designs in Steeple Run range in size from 2,121 to 2,776+ square feet with basements and open-concept floor plans. The homes offer 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages, distinctive architecture, and an array of personalization options.

Home buyers who choose to purchase a build-to-order home will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For those looking to move sooner, Steeple Run offers a selection of quick move-in homes available for delivery in November and December 2024. Toll Brothers quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features include a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes selected by professional design consultants.

“We are excited to introduce Steeple Run, a community that offers modern home designs, the luxury of choice to meet our homeowners’ style and timeline preferences, and high-end luxurious features,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “Home buyers will appreciate the spacious home sites, private wooded setting, and the convenience of nearby amenities and commuter routes.”

The community is conveniently located in a private, wooded setting just 10 minutes from Perkasie and Dublin Borough. Homeowners will have easy access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 309, outdoor recreation including Nockamixon State Park, and charming shops and local restaurants.

For more information on Steeple Run, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30d4d7e6-dd6c-4572-9f87-a8a7dbed10aa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b7ae568-8ede-45b0-ba22-ebb32bc024a9

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Steeple Run by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers Steeple Run community is now open in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, offering modern home designs with open-concept living Steeple Run by Toll Brothers “We are excited to introduce Steeple Run, a community that offers modern home designs, the luxury of choice to meet our homeowners’ style and timeline preferences, and high-end luxurious features,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.