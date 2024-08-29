Proof of the Pudding Promotes Jeremy Campbell to Executive Vice President, Operations

Jeremy Campbell, executive vice president of operations, Proof of the Pudding Proof of the Pudding logo

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proof of the Pudding , a leader in food service management and catering for prestige sporting events, state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, today announced the promotion of Jeremy Campbell to executive vice president of operations.Campbell will continue to drive performance at high-profile golf and special events including the Presidents Cup, The American Express, PLAYERS Championship, Masters and TOUR Championship. He is now responsible for hospitality, food and beverage services for the Memphis Sports and Events Center’s two Courtside Cafes and all special events including parties, corporate gatherings and VIP suites, regional and national tournaments and exhibitions, collegiate scouting and performance training camps. Beginning November 1, Campbell will also oversee the Clearwater Marine Aquarium hospitality, food and beverage services, and all special and private events.“Jeremy’s innovative and disciplined approach to operations, combined with his passionate leadership is a powerful combination,” said Adam Noyes, CEO of Proof of the Pudding. “Jeremy is a recognized leader in the industry who has added great value to the Company’s hospitality culture and growth.”Campbell has more than 20 years of hospitality experience, specializing in sports and entertainment venues and high-profile events such as the 2016 Democratic National Convention and World Meeting of Families. With extensive expertise in strategic planning and logistics, he has consistently developed and implemented operational processes that have resulted in improved revenue, employee engagement, partner/client satisfaction, profitability and other outcomes important to the stakeholders. Before joining Proof of the Pudding in 2019, Campbell held key roles with Levy and Aramark.###About Proof of the PuddingBased in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 45 years. At state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas, collegiate stadiums, cultural landmarks, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Center, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, including BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.

