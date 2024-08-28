How GE3S is leading corporations to maximize their sustainability efforts

Satyapal Singh, founder of GE3S, which provides consultancy and sustainability policies to companies. These policies can be implemented to ensure corporations are meeting sustainability goals.

Abu Dhabi, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change has become one of the top issues to address in modern day society. People around the world are working to reduce the carbon footprint that humans have on the earth. From the general public to governments, there is a mission to move towards a sustainable future. However, one thing lacking is corporate sustainability. This is due in part because many corporations around the world still place profits over environmental and social impact.

It has become commonplace for large companies to use sustainability as a marketing tool to show they are engaged in the importance of reducing their carbon footprint. There is still a large gap to fulfill the practices they preach. GE3S, founded by CEO and Director Satyapal Singh, is committed to helping companies reduce their carbon outputs and greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded to provide sustainable, economical and human-centered approaches to achieve sustainability. GE3S does this by developing practical solutions that can be implemented to transform a business’ sustainability efforts into effective practices.

GE3S works with governmental and private institutions to develop the best methods to combat climate change and reduce carbon footprints. Singh leads the company in focusing their efforts on the environment, society and energy. He says these areas are key to creating awareness of the impact corporations have on climate change and giving them the tools to fulfill sustainability efforts.

In combating climate change, Singh draws inspiration from growing up in rural Rajasthan India. He found the quality of life is better with cleaner air, food and water in rural areas. He says there is also a higher commitment towards maintaining the environment. He says this comes from the history of people living in rural settings which is far longer than people have been in urban environments. According to Singh, cities have become places that are in need of improvement in regard to the environmental quality of life. To improve upon this, corporations can take a more proactive role in environmental sound design and operation, to ensure base methods are being deployed to maintain the environment instead of trying to clean it up.

Singh points out there are internal and external factors regarding the environment of urban areas. With the interior, he highlights the living conditions when people are indoors, which is significantly important as we spend about 90% of our time indoors. However, the external conditions pose a problem that stems from the lack of care for the environment. This has resulted in people being exposed to many forms of pollution. A large portion of these pollutants come from the various industries throughout the world that don’t have acceptable sustainability practices put in place.

The team at GE3S have a comprehensive understanding on every component needed to institute effective carbon reducing and sustainable practices in a business setting. The company has a variety of solutions that can be administered across most industry sectors.

Singh says that GE3S is currently branching out to service the manufacturing industry and that he aims for his company to become a leading figure in implementing sustainable policies.

“In the sustainability sector we are working to be a global leader in redefining the current policy procedures around taking care of the environment,” says Singh. “Our end goal is to keep building our organization to bring about as much change worldwide to the current climate and pollution situation. We strive to bring awareness, teaching and training to people around the world on what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Currently GE3S has offices in the U.A.E, USA, Qatar, India, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2014 in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. During the first few years of operation the team at GE3S worked on clean energy projects in the wind, solar, hydro, waste to energy and efficiency sectors. After success in India, the company began operations in Gulf countries in the Middle East where they have worked on policies with governmental agencies and corporations. They are now expanding into the European market to further their global reach.

“Our team has over 14 years of experience working towards an integrated sustainability domain, and we use that knowledge to drive home the importance of everyone working together to build a better future for the environment,” says Singh. “I want our work to be a model for corporations all around the world to use and open themselves up to adopting sustainability policies that can be used for many years.”



GE3S has operations around the world and is still expanding. Singh is devoted to bringing awareness and teaching people around the world the benefits of building a more sustainable future. He is looking to hire more people to GE3S who share his vision. Satyapal Singh, CEO and Director of GE3S, is at the forefront of his company providing engineering, management consultancy and policy directives to companies, which are developed to improve sustainability efforts.





