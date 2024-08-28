MDC virtual program on Sept. 17 to focus on plants that provide habitat around the home

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You don’t have to be a biologist to plant a yard or flower garden that provides good habitat for insects and local wildlife. All you need are the right plants in the right places. You don’t have to wait until spring to begin your planting plans, either.

People can learn more about what plantings can be made to establish good habitat in their yards for future years at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Native Plants: Be the Host With the Most.” This online program, which will be Sept. 17 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will provide information about native plants and have recommendations for yard and garden designs that will work around the home. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202654

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other nearby MDC facilities.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.