Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of LANDAU School and “The Grand” apart hotel at Sea Breeze Resort

AZERBAIJAN, August 28 - On August 28, the LANDAU School and “The Grand” apart hotel were inaugurated at the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

Emin Agalarov, founder of Agalarov Development, briefed President Ilham Aliyev on the completed works, including key projects of Sea Breeze — the 231-seat LANDAU School and the 450-seat “SABAH.school”.

The schools feature computer classrooms, psychologist's offices, laboratories, indoor sports halls, and outdoor sports fields. Education is conducted in English according to the British curriculum, with the LANDAU School complex also offering preschool education. The educational complex is designed to accommodate over 1,100 students.

The inauguration also included “The Grand,” the largest apart hotel in the area.

This facility consists of 224 apartments and 3 penthouses for year-round living or rental, with 100 furnished apartments already sold. The apart hotel includes two swimming pools, three restaurants, a conference hall, boutiques, a spa center, and a reception.

Sea Breeze, an environmentally friendly, modern, and technologically advanced project, is envisioned as a city of the future. The flagship real estate project, "Caspian Dream Liner," designed as a giant liner, will be constructed on an artificial island. The resort city is unique for integrating such a large number of properties within its area.

Located on the shores of the Caspian Sea and just 30 minutes from downtown Baku, the 500-hectare Sea Breeze project has already sold and put into use more than 1.5 million square meters of commercial properties and apartments. Over 150 hectares are dedicated to recreational areas, parks, and beaches. Within three years, the project will expand to over 5 million square meters, with 100,000 real estate units planned. The total number of residents and tourists is expected to reach 300,000, with job opportunities increasing to 20,000. The facility currently employs 6,560 people, with investments totaling $7 billion.

A landscape park will be created at Sea Breeze in November of this year, as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change hosted by Azerbaijan. Guests, including heads of Azerbaijani and international companies, politicians, and cultural figures, will participate in planting trees.