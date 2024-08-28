Rarible Partners with Exodus to Integrate Passkeys Wallet with NFT Marketplace

Rarible integrates Exodus’ Passkeys Wallet into the Rarible NFT marketplace, offering users seamless crypto management and enhanced security

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rarible , the NFT company, is excited to announce its partnership with Exodus , the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform. This collaboration introduces Exodus' innovative Passkeys Wallet to Rarible’s platform, enabling users to create a Passkeys wallet in just one click and on-ramp in seconds, allowing for more time to explore the latest drops on Rarible.



“The future of NFTs is multichain, and we’re proud to collaborate with the Exodus team to bring our users a wallet solution that embraces this future. As we all work to onboard the next tens of millions of users into Web3, solutions like Exodus Wallet help to remove hurdles and make the experience seamless,” says James Richard Fry, VP of Marketing at Rarible.

“Integrating Passkeys Wallet with Rarible elevates the user experience by providing a seamless and secure way to manage and spend crypto assets,” said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the Web3 ecosystem by making it more accessible and secure for all users.”

Rarible and Exodus are dedicated to driving innovation and improving the multichain experience for users across the crypto ecosystem.

For more information or to experience the new Passkeys Wallet, visit https://passkeys.foundation/ .

Contact Exodus Customer Support

support@exodus.com



Contact Rarible

partnerships@rarible.com



About Rarible

Rarible, the NFT company, provides several products designed to lead builders, brands, and creators to success at every stage of their NFT journey. Launched in 2019 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov, Rarible offers Rarible Marketplace, a multichain, aggregated marketplace for NFTs, RaribleX, a vertical marketplace builder for brands building in Web3, and Rarible API, the everything NFTs infrastructure stack empowering builders innovating in Web3. Since its inception, Rarible has grown rapidly and has become one of the most well-known and highly-ranked NFT companies in the market, backed by Venrock and CoinFund. For more information, please visit www.rarible.com and check out the latest updates on X (Twitter) at @rarible and Instagram at @rarible .

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile, and browser, Exodus allows users to secure and manage their digital assets through self-custodial functionality that is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security, and complete control over their wealth. Additionally, users can easily access third-party providers of services that allow for an industry-leading 20,000+ pairs of digital asset swaps along with the ability to buy digital assets. For more information, visit www.exodus.com .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.