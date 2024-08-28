Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.21 Bn by 2033
The global cosmetic packaging machinery market size is calculated at USD 4.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 8.21 billion by 2033, growing at a solid CAGR of 5.83% between 2024 and 2033.
The global cosmetic packaging machinery market size is predicted to increase from USD 4.66 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 7.75 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.
Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market
The cosmetic packaging machinery market size growth projected from USD 4.66 billion (2023) to USD 8.21 billion (2033).
- Anticipated CAGR at 5.83% between 2023 to 2033.
The cosmetic packaging machinery industry grows at 5.83% CAGR (2023-2033).
- Consumer preferences due to skin-care awareness is the major factor that drives the market.
- Sustainable packaging perceive growth in North America due to consumer demands.
- Aside from e-commerce and personalized products, compatible packaging is anticipating growth in upcoming years.
- Regulations on the use of ingredients is the unceasing challenge for the market.
Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market: Sustainable Terms to Boost the Market
The cosmetic packaging machinery market revolves around the packaging of the cosmetic products through different types of equipment which fill, cap, label and package the product. Along with this, preventing evaporation and contamination of the product is also the leading objective of the market. The demand for cosmetic products, premiumization and customization according to the consumer preferences increase the demand of the market.
The machinery equipment attributes to the recyclable and reusable function of the product. The global beauty trends along with increasing environmental awareness has been a major factor for the growth of the market as key players collab to develop new products with easy opening manoeuvre.
Driver
Global Consumption and Beauty Trends to Drive the Market’s Growth
The major driving factors are the increasing consumption of beauty trend in younger generation and elder generation due to high incomes and changing preferences due. The rising urbanization creates skin diseases due to pollution and various components which demands skin care products which results in growing cosmetic packaging machine market. The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The emerging beauty trends makes it easy for the production and packaging of the cosmetics products which impacts the market growth.
Restraint
Government Regulations: A Challenge to the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market
The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the cosmetic packaging machinery market is strict government regulations. The customs duties increasing on the import and export and the competitive strike between smaller and larger established manufactures are a major hinderance. Apart from this, economic ups and downs, changing prices and lack of machinery infrastructure can cause challenges for the key players and competition among different regions are posing threat to the cosmetic packaging machine market. Furthermore, the rise in prices due to economic ups and downs can lead to decrease of the market rate.
What are the Major Opportunities in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market?
Machines are the basic requirements for the market key players due precise and effective work and advantageous professional labels. The sustainable packaging made of recyclable material and the growing e-commerce sector will increases the demand and creates opportunities for the market. The premiumization of brand to create community and customization of products for the requirements of smaller batches will also create opportunities for cosmetic packaging machine market.
AI Integration
Technology and AI: To Open Doors for the Market Players
In April 2024, Albéa Group, a producer of plastic beauty and personal care, had used 70 KUKA robots in its Matamoros and was able to produce 50 million products and the company also stated that it will be able to increase the production speed. The company has produced $1 billion revenue yearly, which was produced by manufacturing and covering various packaging segments like tubes, lipsticks, mascaras, fragrance caps, skincare jars. The company provided its services to big shots which include L’Oréal, Estee Lauder, Coty, Shiseido, Tom Ford, La Mer, Kielh’s, Revlon and Avon.
Regional Insights
North America’s Projection as a Leader: Consumption and Innovation
North America is the leading region for cosmetic packaging machine market. The market in this region is driven by established cosmetic industry, eco-friendly packaging solution and demand for customized products with a focus on sustainability and technological advancements. Countries like United States and Canada are leading contributors in the cosmetic packaging machine market.
In July 2024, Federal Package, the largest manufacturer of lip balm in United States and a contract manufacturer of personal care products, had used edge-based AI-enabled camera system Cognex which had spot cosmetic issues in plastic containers used for solid deodorant. The AI-enabled algorithms detected the imperfections, and the company purchased additional camera systems for inspection process.
Europe has established itself as the mature market with its focus on strict regulations and high-quality packaging. The demand for sustainable and high-quality packaging which will be compatible with organic cosmetics are the driving factors of the market. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are the leading contributors in the cosmetic packaging machine market.
In April 2024, IMA had announced its collaboration with OMAS Tecnosistemi signed an agreement which had provided purchase of OMAS’s shares. IMA also stated that the collaboration made the two companies a “one-stop partner” in cosmetics sector which followed the European Commission’s announced revisions of packaging and packaging waste directive.
Asia-Pacific is remarked as the fastest-growing region. The growing middle class and the awareness of skin-care routine drive the market growth. The rising urbanization and a focus on the cost-effective solutions is the goal of the region. Countries like India and China are the leading contributors in the cosmetics packaging machine market.
In April 2024, ALPHA Group in collaboration with HANA Innovation, developed a patented pump made of mono material and included maximum recyclability. The aim of the companies was to promote sustainable systems and new development in cosmetics industry. The companies have agreed to keep their partnership details closed and has also gained regulatory approval of relevant competition authorities.
Major Breakthroughs in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market
|Company
|Rotzinger and CoreTigo
|Headquarters
|Switzerland and India
|Recent Development
|In July 2023, Rotzinger,a provider of cosmetics and machinery solutions, in collaboration with Coretigo, a provider of industrial wireless automation solution, had developed adaptive packaging machine that was able to support multiple packages on a single machine. The wireless and monitoring function of the machine was able to give control grippers without the use of external robots.
|Company
|Marchesini Group
|Headquarters
|Bologna, Italy
|Recent Development
|In March 2024, Marchesini Group had participated in Cosmopack, the supply chain sector of Cosmo Prof Worldwide Bologna, and had showcased its lipstick machine integrated with SEA Vision’s innovative eye lipstick system which also received an award at Cosmo Prof Asia.
Segmental Insights
By Machine Type
The form/fill/seal machinery is the dominating segment in the cosmetics packaging machine market. It is dominating due to its properties which are effective maintenance and prevention of contamination. The seal segment in cosmetic packaging extends the shelf life of the product, provides safety during the shipping process and also prevents product waste. All these qualities ensure high quality packaging of products like creams, lotions, lip balms, perfumes, deodorants, tooth and this increases their demand in the market.
The labelling machinery segment is the fastest growing segment in the cosmetic packaging machine market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are time saving equipment, attractive and self-adhesive labels. The labelling machinery offers professional label packaging while ensuring the hygiene, precise work and safety of the product. The ability to complete projects in predetermined time has increased the demand of the labelling machinery in the market.
By Application
The skin care segment is the dominating segment in cosmetic packaging machinery market. It is the dominating segment due to consumer preference and awareness for skin remedies. The consumer awareness regarding acnes, rashes, tanning, blackspots increase the demand of the skin care segment and the consumer preferences like organic and natural skin care products which are sustainable and cost-effective are increasing the market growth.
The fastest growing segment is the hair segment in cosmetic packaging machinery market. The attractive deals like scalp treatment and smooth hair conditioning are rising the demand of the hair segment. The external factors like pollution and climatic conditions damage the overall hair condition and this increase the demand of the hair care products in the market, in return, rising the hair segment market growth.
More Insights in Towards Packaging
- The global intelligent packaging market size accounted for USD 24.23 billion in the year 2023 and it is predicted to hit around USD 54.38 billion by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.
- The global reusable packaging market size was estimated at USD 113.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 197.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.
- The global recyclable packaging market size accounted for USD 28.7 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 46.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.
- The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 117.23 billion to reach an estimated USD 322.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023-2032.
- The e-commerce packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 51,248 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 2,42,061 million by 2032, at a growing CAGR 16.8% from 2023 to 2032.
- The global pharmaceutical temperature-controlled packaging solutions market size was valued at USD 578.9 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach around USD 945.2 million by 2030, growing at a 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.
- The global protective packaging market size has reached USD 30,904.05 million in 2023 is expected to reach USD 46,243.03 million by 2032, at CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.
- The global rigid plastic packaging market size estimated was valued at USD 310.65 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach around USD 542.91 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.
- The global eco-friendly packaging market size is anticipated to hit around USD 430.38 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 222.61 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2032.
- The global artificial intelligence in packaging market size was at USD 2,021.3 million in 2022 to expected to hit USD 5,375.28 million by 2032, at 10.28% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.
