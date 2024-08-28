Submit Release
Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its third quarter 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, September 12, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

  Q3-2024 Results Conference Call  
       
  Date : Thursday, September 12, 2024
  Time : 8:00 AM
  Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
  Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors 
       
  Conference Recording Playback  
       
  Availability dates : September 12 (19 h 30) to September 27, 2024 (23 h 59) 
  Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
  Access code : 91447 #
       
  2024 Calendar – Upcoming Quarterly Results
       
  4th quarter : Wednesday, December 11, 2024
       

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc


