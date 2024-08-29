Bradley Partner Chris Glenos Featured in Mid-South Super Lawyers

Bradley partner Chris Glenos was featured in the 2021 issue of Mid-South Super Lawyers magazine, highlighting his impressive career in bankruptcy law.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Glenos was featured in the attorney highlight section of the 2021 issue of Mid-South Super Lawyers magazine. In the article, "Running With the Bulls," Glenos recounts a thrilling experience from the summer before law school when he and a friend backpacked across Europe and attended Spain's Festival of San Fermín. The story captures the excitement and peril of participating in the world-famous running of the bulls in Pamplona.

"It was a bucket-list thing," explained Glenos. After a few hours of sleep in a park and hiding their backpacks in some bushes, they joined a crowd of eager participants awaiting the event. He vividly recalls the moment the bulls were released: "We were told to listen for two cannon shots signaling the release of the bulls into the street." As he watched the expressions of those around him shift from excitement to terror, Glenos knew it was time to run. "Talk about an ‘oh shit’ moment. We turned and ran like hell. Fortunately, the bulls passed us without incident."

Reflecting on the experience, he drew a parallel to his career in bankruptcy law: "I’m still running as fast as I can while trying not to get gored."

About Chris Glenos

Chris Glenos is a distinguished creditors’ rights attorney with extensive experience in complex insolvency and bankruptcy-related litigation. As the Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights Practice Group leader at Bradley, he represents clients in various commercial litigation matters, including fraudulent transfer and preference actions, receiverships, contested bankruptcy matters, lender liability claims, commercial foreclosures, executions, replevin actions, and prejudgment seizures. He has also successfully managed numerous complex workouts and restructurings outside of court.



