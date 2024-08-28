The Caribbean island nation at the forefront of the climate litigation push

One Caribbean island nation, Antigua and Barbuda, is at the forefront of this push. It has backed a UN General Assembly resolution requesting the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the obligations of states in respect of climate change.

