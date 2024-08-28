Spark Biomedical Has Been Issued New CMS Codes for Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation (tAN®) Therapy via Sparrow Ascent

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services codes will help increase accessibility to wearable bioelectric medicine for opioid withdrawal.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX [August 2024] – Spark Biomedical, Inc., a leader in non-invasive neurostimulation technology, has been issued two unique Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These codes cover Sparrow® Ascent, the first FDA-cleared non-invasive neurostimulation device for opioid withdrawal treatment that delivers transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN ®) therapy, and its daily-disposable Earpiece Kit. The issuance of these codes is a critical step in securing insurance coverage, making this innovative treatment more accessible to people with opioid use disorder nationwide.

Bridging a Critical Gap in Opioid Recovery

In the United States, the opioid crisis continues with a devastating impact, causing over 100 overdose deaths daily. Despite the severity of this epidemic, less than 20% of individuals with opioid use disorder receive adequate treatment. The new HCPCS codes granted for Sparrow Ascent represent a significant advancement in the accessibility of effective opioid detox solutions. Through the use of innovative bioelectric medicine, Sparrow Ascent bridges crucial treatment gaps, enabling those who cannot leave their homes, jobs, or families to manage this initial step toward recovery effectively.

Transforming Treatment with Home-Based Recovery

Recognizing the critical need for accessible opioid withdrawal treatment options, CMS's decision establishes Sparrow Ascent as the first opioid withdrawal treatment device to be recognized as durable medical equipment (DME). Set to take effect on October 1, 2024, these codes not only enhance the accessibility of opioid withdrawal treatment but also empower individuals to commence their recovery journey from the comfort of their own homes.

Spark Biomedical's CEO, Daniel Powell, commented on the development, saying, “We are pleased that CMS recognizes the profound impact that The Sparrow Ascent can have on the opioid epidemic, and we are determined to continue to obtain widespread coverage so that every American struggling with opioid addiction can access this life-saving therapy.”

Next Steps

Looking forward, Spark Biomedical is committed to leveraging the new HCPCS codes to expand Sparrow Ascent access to as many Americans with opioid use disorder as possible. Spark will continue to work closely with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to ensure a smooth implementation of the codes and expand access to Sparrow Ascent. Additionally, Spark Biomedical will continue its efforts in research and development to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation with bioelectric medicine, offering the world a better way forward in the areas of mental health, women’s health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain.

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectric medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in mental health, women’s health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain.

Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutes. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations that exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark Biomedical is paving a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit sparkbiomedical.com.

For more information, please contact Udim Obot at udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com .

###

Udim Obot Spark Biomedical 6823360535 udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.