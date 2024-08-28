MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over first batch of Houses in Railton, Swellendam

On Tuesday 27 August, the Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, marked a significant milestone in the Western Cape’s commitment to delivering dignified housing with the handover of the first batch of houses in the Railton Housing Project, Swellendam. This catalytic project, initiated during Minister Simmers' first term in office, is set to deliver a total of 950 housing units, providing much-needed homes to the residents of Swellendam.

The Railton Housing Project, launched with a sod-turning ceremony in September 2021, represents a cornerstone of the province’s efforts to address the growing demand for housing in Swellendam. Tuesday’s handover saw 299 beneficiaries receive the keys to their new homes, a moment that Minister Simmers described as "the realisation of a promise to create sustainable, vibrant communities."

Mrs Lindiwe Esther Halim expressed her gratitude and said, "This home is more than just a roof over my head, it is a blessing that I have prayed for all my life. At 82 years old, I never imagined I would see this day. This house is where my grandchildren will grow up, where our family's future will begin. I am so grateful to everyone who made this possible. Today, my heart is full of joy."

Minister Simmers expressed his pride in the project’s progress, highlighting the economic benefits it has brought to the local community. "This project is not just about providing housing. It’s about empowering the residents of Swellendam. I am pleased to report that a large portion of the job opportunities created through this project have been filled by locals, contributing to the economic upliftment of the area."

In his remarks, Minister Simmers emphasised the importance of unity within the community. "The strength of a community lies not just in the houses we build but in the bonds we forge with one another. Let these homes be a symbol of our commitment to unity, peace, and progress."

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure remains committed to accelerating housing delivery, exploring innovative construction methods, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector to meet the housing needs of the province’s residents.

