President Cyril Ramaphosa requests briefing from Minister Simelane on the VBS media reports

President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted with concern media reports containing allegations of corruption against the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane. 

The media reports have linked the Minister with monies alleged to have been received improperly from the VBS Mutual Bank during her tenure as Mayor of the Polokwane Municipality.

The President has requested a detailed report and briefing from the Minister on the matter.

Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
 

