President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Reply in National Assembly, 29 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday, 29 August 2024, account to the nation on the work of government when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will, among other Questions, brief Parliament on steps government is taking to encourage private sector investments to improve ports, railways and other infrastructure to drive economic growth.

This will also include expansion of access to agricultural markets for small-scale and emerging farmers as productive sectors of the economy.

The President will reflect on the alignment of South Africa’s foreign policy with the needs of the African continent and steps being taken to ensure that South Africa continues to contribute to promoting African unity and self-determination.

Other international matters will include efforts to combat illicit trade in illicit substances.

Other replies by the President will include the development and strategic goals of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, and also progress in building of houses for the people of Alexandra.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 29 August 2024

Time: 14:00

Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za