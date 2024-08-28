Mizuho Hires Thierry Perrein as Managing Director and Credit Strategist

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced that Thierry Perrein has joined as Managing Director and Credit Strategist. He primarily covers REITs and Non-bank Financials, complementing Mizuho’s integrated offerings in these sectors. He reports to Brian Connors, Managing Director and Head of Investment Grade (IG) Trading within Mizuho Americas’ Fixed Income Division.



“Mizuho continues to invest in our IG Credit Trading & Sales platform across content and sector capabilities,” Connors noted. “Thierry’s outstanding reputation with clients positions Mizuho for further leadership among investors in these important market segments.”

Perrein has been top ranked for REITs by Institutional Investor for more than 20 years, and, in 2023, he also placed second in Non-Bank Financials, third in Insurance, and third in Banks.

Prior to Mizuho, he served as a Managing Director at Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities, and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette (now Credit Suisse). Perrein also spent eight years at Moody’s Investor Service and helped lead the development of a global capital structure standard that created the REIT unsecured institutional bond market.

He holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance, Master of Science in Professional Accounting, and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Hartford.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho's 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody, and research to corporate, private equity, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho provides M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho employs approximately 3,500 professionals, for more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.