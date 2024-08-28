HOOKIPA Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, “HOOKIPA”, the “Company”), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place from September 9th-11th, 2024 in New York.



Dr. Malte Peters, Hookipa’s Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. In addition, Dr. Peters will participate in a Fireside Chat on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via webcast through the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/a5640121-61ef-4c2b-8017-b6b346ca2547

A replay of this webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of HOOKIPA’s website at https://ir.hookipapharma.com/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 90 days following each event.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, KRAS-mutated cancers, and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

