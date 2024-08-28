Gaia Shareholder Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Shareholder Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) —headquartered in Louisville, Colorado—against certain of its officers and directors.



If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Gaia holding shares before December 26, 2017 , you may have standing to hold Gaia harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/gaia

Recently the court denied the defendant's motion to dismiss a shareholder class action lawsuit pending against Gaia and certain of its officers. According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Q1 2019 subscriber count was overstated; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants had a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and were ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, LLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.