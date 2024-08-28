ARKO Corp. Opens New Handy Mart Store in Newport, North Carolina





RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, today announces the opening of its newest Handy Mart store in Newport, North Carolina.

Officially open as of August 26th, the 5,600-square-foot store, located at 2934 Highway 24, offers delicious food and beverage selection, including fresh coffee, Frazil frozen drinks, and a variety of grab-and-go items like breakfast sandwiches, donuts, cheeseburgers and fried chicken. Additionally, the store offers its delicious, high-value $4.99 pizza, both take-and-bake and served hot, 2 for $3.33 Nathan’s hot dogs and $2.99 Tyson chicken sandwich to the company’s enrolled fas REWARDS® loyalty members. The store also features multiple cold beverage doors, a walk-in beer cave, and convenient fueling options for both cars and trucks.





“This new Handy Mart location is a key part of our expansion in North Carolina, and we’re committed to providing the Newport community with a convenient, high-quality shopping experience and delivering value to the community,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO.

The opening supports ARKO’s strategic focus on growing its retail presence and enhancing customer engagement through its fas REWARDS loyalty program, which offers members exclusive discounts and savings. ARKO will be hosting a grand opening event September 16th to September 29th. The event will feature a range of activities, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and vendor-sponsored donations. Our Grand Opening offers include buy one get one free case water, our value pizza at an additional $1 off for $3.99, and a medium coffee or fountain drink for 50¢.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, ARKO’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to, among other things, changes in economic, business and market conditions; ARKO’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market; changes in its strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; expansion plans and opportunities; changes in the markets in which it competes; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those relating to environmental matters; market conditions and global and economic factors beyond its control; and the outcome of any known or unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that ARKO files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. ARKO does not undertake an obligation to update forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.



