Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada launches Mentorship Equals 2.0 Campaign

Getting a mentor saves children’s lives

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada is calling for volunteers to become “Big” mentors. The ‘Mentorship Equals 2.0’ campaign launches for Big Brothers Big Sisters Month in September to engage adults over 18 to learn more about mentoring and their potential role in the equation.



Building on the original campaign launched last September, this moment shines the spotlight on adults whose lives were shaped by mentoring relationships they experienced as children. Mentorship is a relationship that nurtures potential and fosters growth. Over time, it grows to a powerful connection. For mentors, the rewards add up to fulfillment, and for mentees, the benefits are exponential.

“Hearing these now adult former mentees reflect on their journey is inspiring,” says Jill Zelmanovits, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. “Their stories show how mentorship absolutely helps a child make positive choices and channel their resilience, directly improving their life outcomes well into adulthood.”

This year’s Mentorship Equals campaign features Marc Lafleur, a Canadian entrepreneur, race car driver, and former “Little” (mentee), whose life choices were supported by the mentor he met over 20 years ago. Marc has recently collaborated with Mercedes-Benz Canada and BBBS on “Driving Your Future” events where he shares his story with the next generation of mentees and mentors (“Bigs”), hoping to serve as inspiration that anyone, from any background, can find success.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Month is recognized across Canada to shine the light on the meaningful work that is carried out in the BBBS network in communities. Life experience is exactly what children need to learn from their mentors. Mentors give a few hours of their time a month and receive training and support from professional staff on how to build a safe and consistent adult relationship.

“Quite honestly...me as a Little and getting a Big...probably saved my life,” says Mike Stackhouse reflecting back on the time he became a Little (mentee) in Atlantic Canada to now successfully operating a printing business in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

To find out more about Marc, Mike and mentoring opportunities, visit mentorshipequals.ca.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (BBBSC) is a not-for-profit leader who unites local mentoring providers from coast to coast to coast, in urban, rural, remote, and Indigenous reaching communities. BBBSC supports individual Big Brother Big Sisters (BBBS) service providers through a federated model by igniting growth, innovation, and collective strength across the BBBS Network. Children and families are at the heart of all we do. In 2023, more than 31,600 children benefitted from developmental relationships with over 17,500 trained volunteers. The national organization provides services and programs to member agencies to assist them in their work with parents, caregivers, school communities, mentees, and volunteers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e25bf4a-da09-4229-bd10-02d0e1360cba

Marc Lafleur Marc Lafleur, former Little (mentee) and entrepreneur, then and now

