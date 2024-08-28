National Advertising Division Finds Certain Claims for Verizon Home Internet Supported; Recommends Verizon Modify or Discontinue Others

In a challenge brought by Charter Communications, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Verizon Communications Inc. provided a reasonable basis for certain claims for its Verizon Home Internet but recommended that it discontinue or modify others.

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Charter Communications, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Verizon Communications Inc. provided a reasonable basis for certain claims for its Verizon Home Internet but recommended that it discontinue or modify others.

Three primary services are included under Verizon Home Internet: Fios Home (using fiber-to-the-home), 5G Home (using mid-band and high-band 5G wireless), and LTE Home (using 4G LTE wireless). Fios Home is a wired service and 5G Home and LTE Home are fixed wireless access (FWA) internet services that connect to homes through Verizon’s cellular network.

5G Claims

Verizon branded parts of its FWA service “5G Home” and “5G Home Plus.” The National Advertising Division (NAD) considered the message reasonably conveyed by claims using the term “5G”:

“5G” Home Internet

“5G-fast” speeds

“Game, stream & connect with the speed of 5G.”

“[B]inge, game, and work at the speed of 5G.”

NAD found that Verizon’s advertisements do not perpetuate or reinforce any misconception that 5G refers to 5 Gbps. Therefore, NAD determined that Verizon’s 5G claims were not misleading because the term “5G” describes the service accurately– home internet connected through 5G mobile technology.

Fast and Reliable Claims

Applying standards used for residential broadband internet, NAD determined that Verizon provided a reasonable basis that its services were “reliable” and that the following claims are substantiated:

Verizon Home Internet is “reliable” home internet.

Consumers will receive uninterrupted service with Verizon’s FWA service offerings.

Consumers will receive consistent speeds throughout the day with Verizon’s FWA service offerings.

However, NAD concluded that Verizon failed to provide a reasonable basis that Verizon Home Internet, which includes 5G Home and LTE, is “fast” in a context that equates those services with its broadband internet services.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Verizon modify the following “fast” claims to clearly and conspicuously disclose the service (Fios Home) for which the claim is supported:

Verizon Home Internet is “fast” home internet.

Verizon Home Internet is “fast . . . home internet so you can binge, game and work at the speed you need.”

Verizon’s FWA internet offerings provide internet access in the same manner as the wired internet services offered by Charter and other similar wireline ISPs.

Alternatively, Verizon may clearly and conspicuously disclose that its 5G Home and LTE Home services of its Verizon Home Internet provide internet access through a mobile wireless or cellular network and that speeds may vary due to factors affecting networks.

Stream Claim

Verizon’s website claims “Verizon 5G Home is fast, reliable home internet so you can game, stream and connect the way you want.” NAD determined that the claim reasonably conveys the message that there are no limitations on picture quality on what consumers can stream with Verizon’s FWA internet option. However, the inability to stream in 4K is material information that directly contradicts the claim of being able to stream the way you want.

Accordingly, NAD recommended that Verizon modify the claim by clearly and conspicuously disclosing that certain limitations on playback resolution may apply depending on the tier of service.

No Data Limits and Data Caps Claim

Verizon’s terms of service give it the right to limit the speeds of its highest data-using FWA customers. While Verizon characterizes data limitation ability as an abuse-prevention mechanism, it is nevertheless a data limitation. As a result, NAD found that the unqualified “no data limits” or “data caps” claims for Verizon’s 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet plans are unsupported.

Therefore, NAD recommended that Verizon discontinue its “no data limits” and “data caps” claims or modify the claims to disclose its data limitation policy.

Antenna Claims

NAD concluded that Verizon’s claim “there’s a 5G antenna somewhere in your neighborhood, or maybe even a few” and the implied message that consumers who subscribe to Verizon’s 5G Home Internet will connect to an antenna in their neighborhood, as directed to the target audience, are truthful and supported.

Further, NAD determined that the claim does not reasonably convey the message that subscribers will have multiple antenna options to connect to, as it states “maybe” and makes clear that multiple antennae is a possibility and not a promise.

Underground Claims

During the proceeding, Verizon permanently modified the claim that Verizon 5G Home Internet “actually works . . . ten feet underground” to include the language “And don’t ask me how, but the gang hacked it to make sure it worked while I’m underground.” Afterwards, the words “And because of our hack” was inserted before the statement “It actually works . . .”

NAD found that the language about a “hack” reduces the likelihood of consumer confusion and concluded that Verizon’s claim that Verizon 5G Home Internet actually works ten feet underground was not false or misleading in the context of its video.

Choose a Plan Claim

NAD concluded that the claims “choose a plan that fits [their] needs so [they] can get the speed and features that are right for [them]” and “binge, game and work at the speed you need” are not misleading.

NAD noted that reasonable consumers understand that although home internet providers offer a variety of plans, they are unlikely to offer a plan for every customer and that service availability varies.

Limited Availability

Verizon geo-targets Verizon Home Internet advertisements to areas in which the service is available, and any advertisements that are not geo-targeted contain a disclosure that availability varies or that not all products may be available. Therefore, NAD concluded that no modifications to claims about the availability of Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service were necessary.

During the proceeding, Verizon permanently discontinued a number of claims and modified one claim. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued or modified.

In its advertiser statement, Verizon stated that it “will comply with NAD’s decision” and take NAD’s recommendations into consideration in future advertising because it is committed to industry self-regulation.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: jrosenberg@bbbnp.org Job Title: Media Relations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.