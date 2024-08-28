Kura Sushi USA to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:



On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. Kura’s discussion will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT and will be webcast live on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the Benchmark 2nd Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference in New York, NY.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 64 locations across 17 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 550 restaurants and 40 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto

(657) 333-4010

investor@kurausa.com

