Kura Sushi USA to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN. Kura’s discussion will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT and will be webcast live on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.
  • On Thursday, September 12, 2024, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors at the Benchmark 2nd Annual Consumer One-on-One Conference in New York, NY.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 64 locations across 17 states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 550 restaurants and 40 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto
(657) 333-4010
investor@kurausa.com


