NORD Holding chooses Intapp DealCloud to modernize investor relations and fundraising functions

Private equity asset management firm will use Intapp DealCloud to modernize IR management and workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that NORD Holding has selected Intapp DealCloud to modernize its investor relations (IR) and fundraising functions.



NORD Holding is a leading European private equity asset manager focusing on fund investments and direct investments. The firm’s IR team offers a wide range of services and tailored solutions to meet the individual needs of both existing and potential investors.

“As we work to expand our investor relations efforts and fundraising across the globe, we knew we needed a more modern CRM to manage processes and relationships,” said David Van de Fliert, Investment Relations Manager at NORD Holding. “Intapp DealCloud has functionality that matches the way our IR professionals work, so we’re confident it will be adopted to better track interactions, notes, and commitments across multiple limited partners and funds. Its reporting capabilities will also give us greater insight into our progress in new countries.”

Modernizing investor relations

DealCloud is a data-powered platform built for capital markets firms that centralizes critical proprietary and third-party data. DealCloud also uses Applied AI to simplify and modernize IR processes, and to accelerate potential fund commitments through every stage of the process.

With access to real-time data and analytics, NORD Holding professionals can make faster, more informed decisions around the firm’s IR and fundraising strategies. Teams will be better equipped to cultivate existing and prospective client relationships, build pipeline, organize investor events, collaborate with dealmakers, and win more limited partnerships.

“We’re excited to be working with NORD Holding, one of the longest-standing private equity firms in Germany,” said Erin Guinan, General Manager of Intapp DealCloud. “With Intapp DealCloud, the firm’s IR professionals will have greater visibility into key interactions and initiatives, letting them engage in more targeted business development activities in alignment with growth strategies.”

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

About NORD Holding

With its 50-year history and assets under management of c. four billion euros, NORD Holding is one of the leading private equity asset managers in Europe with a focus on direct and fund investments. The direct investments division of NORD Holding focuses on acquiring majority ownership stakes in DACH headquartered companies while the fund investments group focuses on executing primary, secondary, and co-investments alongside private equity managers operating within the lower-end of the European market.

