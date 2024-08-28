Pan Global Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan Global Resources Inc. (“Pan Global” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PGZ; OTCQX: PGZFF; FRA: 2EU), focused on copper exploration in Spain, today announced that Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 29th.

DATE: August 29, 2024

TIME: 2pm ET / 11am PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3AiLX3w

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 30, or contact Jason directly to arrange

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

“Pan Global is one of the rare copper exploration companies exploring in Europe that has already made multiple copper discoveries near operating mines and also has a portfolio of projects with high-priority targets ready to drill and potentially expand the number of discoveries made,” said Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations.

“With an advanced copper discovery at the La Romana deposit with a mile-long strike length, more than 180 drill holes drilled achieving a successful 99% mineralization hit rate, and maiden resource delineation underway, there remains significant upside potential from expansion in several areas of the deposit, plus a strong pipeline of other exploration targets at the Escacena Project where additional discoveries could be made. I look forward to presenting the Pan Global ‘optionality advantage’ to investors attending the conference this week.”

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper’s compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company’s flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

