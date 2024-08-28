SPIN Magazine Reignites Print Legacy with Lainey Wilson Gracing the Cover



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPIN, the trailblazing media brand that defined a generation, is making a momentous return to print after a decade. The magazine, which has continued to thrive online and via its TV network, socials and more, hit newsstands once again on August 27th, 2024, featuring country music sensation Lainey Wilson on the cover. This revival marks a significant milestone in the magazine's storied history, heralding a new era of bold journalism, captivating stories, and stunning visuals.

Known for its fearless journalism and cutting-edge coverage of music and pop culture, SPIN is ready to continue leading the conversation. Founded by the visionary Bob Guccione Jr., SPIN captivated audiences with its in-depth reportage, compelling interviews, and unparalleled music commentary. From chronicling the rise of U2 and Run-DMC to tackling societal issues like the AIDS epidemic, SPIN has always marched to the beat of its own drum.

Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN, expressed his excitement about the magazine's return to print, stating, "This is more than just a return to our roots; it's a bold leap into the future. We're bringing back the raw, unfiltered spirit of SPIN that resonated with so many readers, and we're doing it with a modern twist that reflects the evolving landscape of music and culture. It’s exciting to see others like The Onion, Nylon and even LIFE going back into print. In today’s noisy digital ecosystem, print plays a fun and new role for all readers of all ages.”

The highly anticipated first print issue will feature an exclusive cover story with Lainey Wilson, one of country music’s newest superstars and 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year. Wilson’s hotly-awaited new album, Whirlwind, comes out on August 23rd, adding to the excitement surrounding her SPIN cover feature.

The issue also features an interview with music’s “It Girl,” Suki Waterhouse, a searingly honest article by Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery detailing the band’s rise and fall — and rise again — as well as his own addiction struggles, a probing interview with Bill Maher, and Matt Thompson’s tremendous story on spending time with America’s Number One fugitive, Ammon Bundy.

To experience SPIN at home, print subscriptions are available at spin.com/subscribe. Subscribers will receive each issue delivered directly to their doorstep, ensuring they never miss a moment of SPIN's cutting-edge content. SPIN will also be available at stores including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo/Chapters (Canada), Hudson News, independent stores across NYC, and independent record stores across the U.S.

ABOUT SPIN

SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music and pop culture, a legendary media group at the center of the zeitgeist. Recent spin.com covers have featured some of today’s biggest stars, including Stephen Sanchez, Marcus King, Kim Gordon, The Black Keys, YungBlud, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jack Harlow, coupled with probing journalism and in-depth interviews, the hit series 5 Albums I Can't Live Without, A Day In the Life Of, and Artist x Artist, as well as original videos. In early 2024, SPIN Magazine launched its own record label, SPIN Records, in a partnership with Greater Than Distribution in affiliation with Virgin Music Group.

