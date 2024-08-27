Mayor Wu Announces Call for Boston’s Next Poet Laureate

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture announced the City of Boston is seeking applications and nominations for its next Poet Laureate. Established in 2008, the Boston Poet Laureate Program has been a cornerstone of Boston’s creative sector, drawing residents into the rich and transformative world of the literary arts. Poetry has the unique power to capture our history, illuminate the present, and spark hope and change for the future. Porsha Olayiwola currently holds this role. Building on the work she has done since becoming Poet Laureate in 2019, Olayiwola will be teaching in the English Department at Emerson College and opening a bookstore, justBook-ish, in Fields Corner.

“One of the most unique and special roles in our City has opened,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Poet Laureate is a very important role in our artistic community and beyond. I encourage all residents who have a passion for the literary arts to apply, and I look forward to seeing the ways in which the next Poet Laureate will serve the City through their passions and creativity.”

Boston’s Poet Laureate serves as an ambassador for the city’s literary and creative communities, working in tandem with these partners to elevate the role of poetry in the everyday lives of Bostonians, and inspire critical reflection through written and spoken word.

“Boston’s Poet Laureate is called upon not only to encourage a love of the literary arts in the city, but to create spaces for us to connect with and nurture our creativity,” said Kara Elliott-Ortega, Chief of Arts and Culture. “They challenge us to think differently and to have the courage to express ourselves in community. I am grateful to Porsha for using her gifts to illuminate the beauty and complexity of our city and excited to see how the next poet laureate will inspire us with their unique voice.”

Since its inception, the role of Poet Laureate has been held by three individuals: Sam Cornish was Boston’s inaugural Poet Laureate, followed by Danielle Legros Georges, and currently Porsha Olayiwola holds this role. Porsha will be closing out her tenure with a workshop series this fall in conjunction with the Boston Public Library.

“Serving as the poet laureate for the city of Boston has been one of the greatest dreams of my work,” said Porsha Olayiwola. “I’ve become embedded into the rich literary tradition associated with the area. It is my only hope that I’ve, in turn, helped to propel the city’s literary scene and push the possibilities of poetry.”

The Poet Laureate is a ceremonial appointment with a term of four years. Some of the key responsibilities of the role include:

Presenting works at civic events and attending official functions as a literary ambassador

Developing public programming across the city, including workshops and showcasing events

Enhancing current Boston Public Schools and Boston Public Library poetry programs through events, engagement, and outreach

Acting as the juror for the Mayor’s Poetry Program at City Hall

Serving as a resource for the City, the literary community, and Boston’s residents during National Poetry Month in April

Participating in the Youth Poet Laureate application and selection process

Mentoring the Youth Poet Laureate through regular meetings, public event preparation, published works, and holding relationships with Boston Public Schools and Boston Public Libraries

To be considered for the role, applicants must be at least 21 years old, be a current resident of Boston who has lived in the city for at least two years prior to nomination, be active as a professional poet, and produce work that reflects the vibrancy and life of the City of Boston.

The position will be chosen by a Selection Panel, consisting of a distinguished group of literary professionals that will act as a search committee. The Selection Panel will evaluate all entries and hold interviews with the final candidates. The City will announce the new Poet Laureate in January 2025, with a term beginning on July 1, 2025 and ending on June 31, 2029.

Interested candidates can join the current Poet Laureate, Porsha Olayiwola, and Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture staff for an information session and office hours to learn more. There will be an information session on September 6, 2024, at 1 pm, and a second session on September 12, 2024, at 6 pm.

The deadline to apply is Monday, September 30, 2024 by 5 pm. Applications can be submitted online or by mail. Digital entries are encouraged but all entries will receive equal consideration.

Learn more and submit your application or nomination at boston.gov/callforpoets.