August 28, 2024 Bong Go visits Cavite City to boost recovery of fire victims; partners with LGU and NHA to provide support and help in rebuilding efforts Adopted son of CALABARZON, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally visited fire victims in Cavite City on Monday, August 26, in coordination with Mayor Denver Reyes Chua. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go. Go also partnered with the National Housing Authority, through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) which he previously initiated and continues to support its implementation, so that qualified disaster victims can be given financial grants to help them rebuild their homes. "Itinaguyod natin ang programang EHAP noon at patuloy ko itong sinusuportahan ngayon upang matulungan ang mga biktima ng sunog na makabili ng materyales para sa bahay tulad ng yero, pako, semento, at iba pang kakailanganin upang makapagpatayo muli ng maayos na tirahan," Go explained. EHAP aims to provide immediate relief and support to families who have lost their homes due to disasters such as fires, typhoons, and earthquakes. By pushing for the continuing implementation of EHAP, affected families are given a boost by Go to help rebuild their lives and homes. Aside from the emergency housing assistance from government, Go also personally provided a total of 746 households with grocery packs, meals, water containers, alcohol, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, masks, and vitamins. There were also select recipients of shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and a watch. "Mga kababayan ko, huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Trabaho ko po ang tumulong sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya... kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na magserbisyo sa inyong lahat," he expressed. Go then thanked his fellow public servants for their continued support to their constituents, including Mayor Chua, Vice Mayor Raleigh Rusit, Councilors Mau Lu, Edmund Tirona, Marrian Pinzon, Renan Montoya, Jun Novero, Doods Nuguid, Marc Serrano, Mark Amparo, and Jet Barrera, among others. Also, Go continues to push for his filed Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize a Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies from the government, if enacted into law. As the primary author and co-sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire and Protection Modernization Act of 2021, Senator Go emphasized the critical importance of the BFP and the enhancement of its operations. This Act mandates a ten-year modernization program aimed at bolstering the BFP's capabilities through the recruitment of more firefighters, the acquisition of advanced fire-fighting equipment, and the development of specialized training programs. Additionally, it requires the BFP to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and informational drives in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and local government units. Furthermore, Go highlighted SBN 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in provinces and municipalities, if enacted into law. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those who need medical-related support. The senator encouraged the public to visit Malasakit Centers in the country, including those located nearby at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital at Bacoor City. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after he witnessed the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program was institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463 which was principally authored and sponsored by Go. Since its launch, there are now 166 Malasakit Centers established nationwide. The Department of Health likewise shared that more or less ten million Filipinos have benefitted so far. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit na ang tanging bisyo ay magserbisyo, uunahin ko palagi ang kapakanan at buhay ng aking kapwa Pilipino. Minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang kabutihan at tulong ang puwede nating ibigay sa kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon," Go ended. Later that day, Go also attended the Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Christian University held in Pasay City as its Guest of Honor and Speaker.

