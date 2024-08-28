PRIB: Senate commends, honors former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr.

PHILIPPINES, August 28 - Press Release

August 28, 2024 Senate commends, honors former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. A resolution commending and honoring former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr. for his illustrious career and invaluable contributions to the country was adopted in the Senate Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Proposed Senate Resolution No. 1142 was introduced by Sens Loren Legarda, Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, Sherwin Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri. All other senators were made co-authors of the resolution. Born in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, De Venecia served as Speaker of the House for five terms from 1992 to 1998 and 2001 to 2008, an unprecedented feat in postwar Philippine Congress. "I stand before you today to sponsor a resolution paying tribute to an extraordinary man whose life and legacy have profoundly influenced our nation. Affectionately known as JDV, he is a towering figure in Philippine politics and governance. His journey in public service is marked by steadfast dedication, results-driven leadership and a relentless pursuit of peace and lasting progress," Legarda, who sponsored the resolution, said. She said de Venecia organized the "Rainbow Coalition," which was instrumental in promoting unity and stability during the post martial law years. Legarda said more than 200 economic, political and social reform laws were passed under the stewardship of de Venecia during former Fidel V. Ramos' administration, laying the groundwork for the country's growth. "It is worth noting that my own political journey began under the guidance of JDV. In 1998, I won my first senatorial seat as part of his senatorial slate when he ran for President. It was JDV himself who invited me to join his team. The trust and confidence he placed in me marked a pivotal moment in my role as a public servant, and I am forever grateful for that opportunity," she added. According to Legarda, de Venecia co-founded the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) and negotiated with various factions, including secessionists and insurgents, paving the way for lasting peace agreements and amnesty programs. He also founded the Dollar Remittance Program, which now generates over $30 billion annually for the Philippines. Legarda said she was particularly moved by De Venecia's dedication to the environment. She said the former House speaker integrated his environmental interests into public policy by urging governments and political parties to govern green. "His extensive accomplishments and contributions have not gone unnoticed; JDV has been recognized with high decorations from various governments, including the prestigious French Legion of Honor, of which I am also a humble recipient. He has also received honorary doctorates from esteemed universities and has addressed prestigious forums such as the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council and the Council of Europe," Legarda said. The senator highlighted De Venecia's role in Asian integration initiatives, saying he co-founded the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) and lead the Association of Asian Parliaments for Peace (AAPP) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO). "Today, as we honor former House Speaker Jose de Venecia Jr., we do more than remember his past achievements. We celebrate his enduring influence on our country and the international community. His legacy inspires leaders and future generations to pursue excellence in governance, diplomacy and beyond," Legarda said.

