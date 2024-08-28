Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Viomi Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT)

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies released an Update Note on Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT). The update note includes detailed information on the Viomi Technology’s business model, services, industry, financial results, management commentary, valuation, and risks.

The update note is available below.



Viomi Technology August 2024 Update Note



Highlights from the note include:

Profitability Returns Targeting Growth to Follow, Driven by an Optimized Product Portfolio: In the first half of 2024, the company reported a decline in net revenues to RMB 1,040.2 million from RMB 1,304.4 million in the same period of 2023, attributed mainly to a strategic shift towards home water solutions and a reduction in the IoT@Home and small appliances segments. The estimated revenues of the continuing businesses exceeded RMB 800 million, reflecting a significant contribution to the overall financial performance. Even though the gross profit decreased to RMB 258.1 million with the decrease in revenues, the gross margin expanded by 280 bps to 24.8% due to increased sales in higher-margin core products. Operating expenses saw a notable decrease of 19.2% to RMB 292.3 million, driven by strategic cost management and operational efficiency improvements, including a significant reduction in selling and marketing expenses through optimized sales channels and product mix adjustments partially offset by a slight increase in general and administrative expenses. This financial recalibration reflects the company's focus on streamlining operations and concentrating on more profitable product categories while managing costs effectively across expense categories. This financial restructuring led to the company achieving profitability in the first half of 2024, reporting a net profit of RMB 6.0 million and reversing a significant net loss of RMB 54.9 million from the previous year. Moreover, the company’s continuing business contributed RMB 50 million in income from operations in the first half of 2024. The company concluded H1 2024 with a robust financial standing, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to RMB 701.6 million compared to RMB 491.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The company also reported increases in restricted cash to RMB 206.9 million, with short-term deposits and short-term investments being valued at RMB 152.6 million and RMB 60.1 million, respectively, reflecting a well-structured financial asset base. In addition to the significant cash and liquid assets reserves, the company will also receive a total consideration of RMB 65 million in cash following the divesture of certain IoT@Home portfolio products.





Optimization of Operating Structure: Viomi's major restructuring is a strategic initiative designed to optimize its operating structure, improve overall efficiency, and sharpen its focus on the core business of home water solutions. By divesting loss-making businesses, Viomi aims to achieve a more favorable operational position and maximize its key strengths. The company will strategically concentrate on household water solutions and related products, utilizing AI technology to deliver superior drinking water solutions for consumers. With over a decade of specialized experience in the water purification industry, Viomi has distinguished itself through its unique 'Equipment + Consumables' business model , which not only drives recurring revenue but also deepens customer engagement. By leveraging this model and its innovation capabilities, Viomi is well-positioned to maintain its competitive edge and deliver long-term value to shareholders.



Driving Product Innovation in Water Purification: Viomi has consistently led the way in technological innovation within the water purification industry. Over the past decade, the company has introduced several groundbreaking products, such as tankless large-flux water purifiers that ensure a continuous supply of fresh drinking water. By enhancing water flux to 2000G, Viomi has expanded the applications of purified water from drinking to cooking and washing, broadening its utility in daily life. The company’s ERO electrodialysis technology further exemplifies its innovative edge, offering adjustable water quality options, from pure to mineralized, tailored to different preferences. The launch of the Viomi Kunlun Mineral AI Water Purifier in March 2024, featuring a unique mineralizing filter, marks another milestone in product innovation. This technology replicates the composition of natural mineral water, allowing users to enjoy fresh, mineral-rich water at home. Spanning kitchen, living room, and whole-house applications, Viomi’s diverse product lineup effectively addresses the growing global demand for cleaner, fresher, and healthier drinking water.



Technological Advancements with AI Integration: Viomi's commitment to continuous research and development is evident in its technological innovations, such as fresh large flux direct drinking water technology, three-dimensional integrated water circuits, ERO electrodialysis water quality adjustment technology, and 10-year long-lasting filter cartridges. These advancements have consistently improved the quality of life for consumers. Furthermore, Viomi's integration of AI technology in its water purifiers offers real-time water quality display, remote monitoring, proactive reminders, and intelligent waterway self-cleaning technology, enhancing user experience.



Increased Production Capabilities and International Expansion: The consolidation of Viomi's Water Purifier Gigafactory, with an annual production capacity of 5 million units and 30 million filter cartridges, exemplifies its integrated and automated production capabilities. The gigafactory's comprehensive industrial chain and high-standard hygienic production processes ensure end-to-end traceable quality control. Additionally, Viomi has recruited top industry talents and developed omni-channel marketing and service capabilities in China, while actively expanding into the U.S. and other international markets.



Future Prospects: Looking ahead, Viomi will focus on maximizing the strengths of its water purifier gigafactory, building a robust industrial chain system, achieving scale efficiency, and enhancing its brand impact. We believe that Viomi's reorganization is significant, as it not only improves the company's financial health by divesting loss-making businesses but also enhances its competitiveness in the home water solution market. This strategic focus is expected to help Viomi provide better drinking water solutions for global home users.





About Viomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, a leading Chinese innovator in home water purification, leverages advanced AI and IoT technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions. With significant R&D investment and the Viomi AI Water Purification Technology Park, Viomi addresses global demands for high-efficiency, advanced water purification systems

