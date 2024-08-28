Elevai Labs Inc. Files Combination Patents with Yuva Biosciences for Breakthrough Hair and Scalp Care Technology Utilizing YuvaBioⓇ Y100™ Mitochondrial Innovation and Elevai Exosomes™

“One of the Biggest Innovations in Hair Loss We’ve Seen in Twenty-Five Years” - BosleyMD® Teams With Start-up Yuva Biosciences in National Launch of Breakthrough Technology 1



Elevai Labs and Yuva Biosciences Join Forces for Breakthrough in Hair and Scalp Care Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics announces the filing of two innovative patents in collaboration with Yuva Biosciences. These patents support the development of Elevai’s innovative solutions for hair and scalp vitality. The first patent, “COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR THE TREATMENT OF SKIN, SCALP, AND HAIR IMPROVEMENT”, Patent Application Serial No 63/664,517, covers the unique and novel combination of Elevai exosomes and Y100, technologies that the inventors believe are synergistic and could allow significantly better results than either technology used alone. The second patent, “PREPARATIONS INCLUDING LIPID BILAYER NANOPARTICLES”, Patent Application Serial No 63/664,526, covers the use of exosomes (and similar lipid bilayer based nanovesicles) as a unique delivery system while also serving to protect and preserve the molecules being delivered.

Elevai Labs’ recently announced Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System™, is an advanced three-part hair and scalp care regimen. This system incorporates Elevai's proprietary PREx™ (“Precision Regenerative Exosome Technology”) and Yuva Biosciences’ Y100 mitochondrial technology. The Y100 technology, already recognized and utilized by industry leader BosleyMD® in their national launch of Revive Plus Densifying Foam, plays an important role in addressing common scalp and hair concerns such as thinning hair by promoting vitality and reversing signs of aging at the cellular level.

Yuva Biosciences identified the Y100 mitochondrial technology leveraging an advanced AI platform, “MitoGPT™ co-developed by their Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Keshav K. Singh, and their leading AI team. This innovative technology, based on Dr. Singh’s pioneering research, has already been recognized as a valuable advancement in the fight against age-related hair and skin deterioration. Yuva Biosciences CEO Greg Schmergel commented, “We are excited to have been able to partner with a scientific innovator such as Elevai Labs to successfully combine our award winning technologies to create revolutionary new products for the world of medical aesthetics. We look forward to helping people concerned about the signs of aging through use of the Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System.”

BosleyMD® has lauded the Y100 technology as “one of the biggest innovations in hair loss we’ve seen in twenty-five years,” marking its first successful application in their new product line. Elevai Labs’ integration of this technology into the Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System™ is expected to set a new standard in hair care, offering a scientifically validated, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution for both men and women.

Elevai’s Strategic Vision for the Future

Elevai Labs is poised to expand the application of their proprietary technologies beyond their current uses. This upcoming product line was recently announced as part of a conference presentation to medical aesthetics professionals by the inventors and scientific co-founders of Elevai Labs and Yuva Biosciences at The Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas, Jordan R. Plews, PhD and Keshav K. Singh, PhD, and the company plans to initiate full-scale marketing of the Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System™ in the near future. Given the demonstrated effectiveness of the underlying technologies, the S-Series is expected to attract keen interest from professional providers in the hair and scalp care market.

About Elevai Labs Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. The Company operates a diverse portfolio of three wholly owned subsidiaries across the medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical sectors, Elevai Skincare Inc., Elevai Biosciences Inc., and Elevai Research Inc. For more information please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Skincare Inc.

Elevai Skincare Inc., a subsidiary of Elevai Labs Inc., is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications. Elevai Skincare Inc. develops cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging novel proprietary science-backed technologies, including its stem cell exosome technology. For more information, please visit www.elevaiskincare.com.

About Yuva Biosciences

Yuva Biosciences is an anti-aging company harnessing the cutting edge of mitochondrial science to develop cosmeceuticals as well as pharmaceuticals targeted at aging-related hair loss, wrinkled skin, and multiple other aging-related conditions. The Company’s Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor, Keshav K. Singh, Ph.D., is a world leader in the field of mitochondrial biology and genetics and its role in health, disease, and aging. Dr. Singh is the Joy and Bill Harbert Endowed Chair and Professor of Genetics, Pathology and Dermatology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the founding editor-in- chief of the Mitochondrion journal published by Elsevier. Yuva Biosciences is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information visit www.yuvabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Elevai’s limited operating history and historical losses; Elevai’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Elevai’s dependence on the success of its product candidates EL-22 and EL-32; that Elevai may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Elevai’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Elevai’s dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and preclinical studies; and Elevai’s expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and the design, objectives and timing of its studies.

These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai Labs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact: Makenzie Mann

Email: Contact@Elevailabs.com

