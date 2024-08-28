Major Integrated Oil and Gas Corporation to Sell Unused Energy Assets on AllSurplus Marketplace

The auction features 3 uninstalled ANGI compressed natural gas refueling stations

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced the sealed bid auction of energy surplus assets for a leading integrated oil and gas partner. Three unused, uninstalled ANGI compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling stations are currently available until 6:00 pm EDT on September 12, 2024 on AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets.



“This is a unique opportunity for current fuel or CNG station operators, fleet operators, or companies looking to enter the CNG fueling station business to bypass lengthy equipment delivery times and be up and operating immediately,” said Trey Valentino, account executive at Liquidity Services. “Additionally, the successful buyer or buyers will see significant price savings compared to purchasing new equipment. It’s also worth noting that this equipment is sourced from top-rated OEMs in the CNG industry.”

The assets, which each contain duplex and simplex ariel compressors, storage vessels, dispensers, and starter assemblies, are located in San Jose, Calif.; Van Nuys, Calif.; and Portland, Ore., and buyers have the option to submit a bid for any single station or all three. All bids will be sealed until the event’s closing, at which point the highest bidder for each category will be awarded the assets.

To view and place a bid on the available equipment, please visit AllSurplus.com.

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

