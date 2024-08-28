London Shipping Summit-Industry Leaders Presenting At 16th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at the BMA House in London, UK



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th Annual Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at the BMA House in London.



ABS is the Lead Sponsor of the Forum.

This event aims to provide investors and industry participants with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets and in addition, cover topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Meetings are available only between institutional investors and company management.

KEYNOTE REMARKS

Mr. Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO – ABS

FORUM KEYMOTE REMARKS

Mr. Mike Kane MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security - Department for Transport, United Kingdom

(via webcast)

PRESENTATION - NAVIGATING THE SUPERCYCLE

Dr. Martin Stopford

REGISTRATION

Please register at: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2024london/signup.html

PRESENTATIONS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

SHIPPING SECTORS:

Container Shipping Sector

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector

Tanker Shipping Sector

LNG & The New Energy Landscape - Infrastructure & Transportation

INDUSTRY TOPICS:

Sailing Towards A Blue Economy

Ship Finance In An Era Of Change

Navigating The Supercycle

Multi-Sector Corporate Strategies

Where To Invest Today? The Investor Viewpoint

Steering Through Troubled Waters - Shipping In A Disruptive Era

23 PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

ADNOC Logistics & Services Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Columbia Shipmanagement Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO) Conbulk d’Amico Dry d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (Euronext STAR Milan: DIS; OTCQX: DMCOF) Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Energos Infrastructure Eramus Shipinvest Group EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) GasLog Partners Golar LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLNG) Harren Group Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC) MSC Group Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) NSB Group TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)



TARGET AUDIENCE

Commercial and Investment Bankers • Charterers • Classification Societies • Commodity and Energy Traders • Finance Providers • Financial Advisors • Financial and Trade Media • Hedge Fund Managers • Institutional Investors • P&I Executives • Lawyers and Insurers • Market Analysts and Consultants • Private Equity Firms • Risk Advisors • Ship Managers • Ship Operators • Shipowners • Shipbrokers • Sovereign Wealth Funds • Venture Capital Firms

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in London every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today.

Senior executives from leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants who will discuss trends, development and the outlook of the various shipping market segments and will also cover topics of critical interest to the shipping industry.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

This one-day conference, known for its rich informational content and the extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

1x1 MEETINGS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

1-on-1 Meetings are available only between institutional investors and company management.

Please email ir@capitallink.com if you are interested in scheduling a meeting with any of the following participating companies during the forum, indicating your availability during the day.

SPONSORS

LEAD SPONSOR: ABS

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSOR: Columbia Shipmanagement

GLOBAL SPONSORS: DNB • Hill Dickinson • Lloyd’s Register • NSB Group • Reed Smith LLP • Stephenson Harwood LLP • Watson Farley & Williams • zero44

SPONSORS: ABN AMRO • Bureau Veritas • First Citizens Bank • IFCHOR GALBRAITHS • Meerbaum Capital Solutions • Neptune Maritime Leasing • Toepfer Transport • Tufton Investment Management

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: BOCOM Leasing • Ardmore Shipping Corporation • Cool Company Ltd. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Dorian LPG Ltd.• Energos Infrastructure • Euroseas Ltd. • Eurodry Ltd. • Flott & Co. • MPC Container Ships ASA • Navigator Gas • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

BREAKFAST SPONSOR: Castor Maritime • TORO Corp.

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS AND MEDIA PARTNERS

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: With the Support of the International Centre for Shipping, Trade and Finance – Bayes Business School, City University of London • Greeks in the City Association • Greek Shipping Co-Operation Committee • Hellenic Bankers Association – HBUK • HELMEPA • International Bunker Industry Association – IBIA • International Chamber of Shipping - ICS • INTERCARGO • InterManager • MSc in International Shipping, Finance & Management, Athens University of Economics & Business • Maritime London • International Propeller Club • SEA – LNG • Shipping Professional Network LONDON - SPNL

MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima y Portuaria • All About Shipping . Co. UK • Athens – Macedonian News Agency • Baird Maritime • Efoplistisnews.gr • ELNAVI • The Japan Maritime Daily • MarineLog • maritime.gr • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • N Daily Maritime News • Naftika Chronika • Robban Assafina • Ship Management International - SMI • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

