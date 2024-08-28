Submit Release
Alignment Healthcare to Present at Baird Global Healthcare Conference

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, and Thomas Freeman, chief financial officer, will present at the Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

A webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on Alignment’s investor relations website at https://ir.alignmenthealth.com/.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health offers more than 50 benefits-rich, value-driven Medicare Advantage plans that serve 53 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit alignmenthealth.com.

Investor Contact
Harrison Zhuo
hzhuo@ahcusa.com

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com


You just read:

