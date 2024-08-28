Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Risk Rating Change

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced a change to the risk rating of one of its funds effective immediately.



The change in risk rating is the result of the implementation of the standardized risk classification methodology pursuant to National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds and is not the result of any change to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the fund.

Fund Current New Purpose Structured Equity Growth Fund Low to Medium Medium

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $20 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

