Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4 at 3:45 p.m. ET.
  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Friday, September 6 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel’s commercial product, LUMRYZ™, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Mogerley
Precision AQ
Courtney.Mogerley@precisionAQ.com
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Lesley Stanley
Real Chemistry
lestanley@realchemistry.com
(609) 273-3162


