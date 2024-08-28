Over 20 “fans” of a famous Mainland China boy band fell prey to a concert ticket scam

MACAU, August 28 - Many “fans” of a well-known boy band from Mainland China who held a concert in Macao earlier, had become victims of an online ticket scam. Since the 23rd of August, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has received at least 20 reports involving 24 victims, with a total loss exceeding 210,000 Macao Patacas.

Fraudsters alleged on social media that they had tickets for sale after official channels had sold out. They lured victims to pay a deposit or in full in advance and promised to deliver the tickets on the concert day. However, the scammers ceased contact on the day of the performance, and victims would realize they had been scammed.

PJ’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Center once again reminds the public to: