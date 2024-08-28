UM English Debating Team wins championship in national competition

MACAU, August 28 - The English Debating Team of the University of Macau (UM) won the championship in the Star of Outlook National College English Debating Competition, triumphing over universities from across the country. The grand final will be broadcast on CCTV, allowing audiences nationwide to witness the exceptional performance of the UM students.

In the preliminary rounds, Ali Omar Kassana Jimenez (student in the Faculty of Science and Technology, Honours College, and Chao Kuang Piu College) and Wang Hanyu (student in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Honours College, and Cheng Yu Tung College) of the UM English Debating Team competed against top debaters from mainland universities. Throughout the five rounds of debates, Omar and Wang demonstrated exceptional speaking skills and strategic thinking. They advanced to the semi-finals with the second-highest score and ranked among the top ten best speakers, and earned a place in the grand final.

Zhu Shuairong (student in the Faculty of Business Administration and Cheng Yu Tung College) and Wang Hanyu represented the UM English Debating Team and competed against three other finalist teams in the grand final held in Beijing. The duo presented their arguments with clarity, sound reasoning, convincing points, and exceptional debating skills, which impressed the judges and earned them the championship title. The entire competition was filmed by China Central Television (CCTV).

The competition followed the format of a British Parliamentary debate, where students had to demonstrate their logical reasoning, public speaking, and listening skills in competition with students from universities across the country. The competition also promoted academic exchange and British Parliamentary debate style.