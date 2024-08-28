Lotus Technology Reports Unaudited Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Financial Results

Robust start in 2024, marking the strongest first half-year performance in the brand’s history.

Balanced global allocation, with strong US deliveries 1 contribution after the brand’s re-entry into the market.

contribution after the brand’s re-entry into the market. Launched bespoke services and continued growing technology-related income, which are expected to be potential contributors of profit margin in the future.

Adjusted the annual delivery target due to near-term disruptions from trade uncertainties and tariff hikes.

Initiated the “Win26” Plan aiming to achieve positive operating cashflow and EBITDA in 2026.



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024.

Operating Highlights for the First Half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, the Company achieved total deliveries1 of 4,873 units, representing a 239% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The Company also achieved a balanced global allocation with each region contributing 20-30% of the total deliveries in the first half of 2024, powered by over 200 stores in prime locations worldwide. The US market recorded exceptional growth and contributed 26% of the total deliveries after Lotus’ re-entry into the market. The achievements reflect the Company’s steady transition from a traditional sportscar maker to an intelligent luxury mobility provider.

Deliveries1 by Model Type



1H 2024 1H 2023 %Change (YoY) Lifestyle SUV and Sedan 2,389 871 174 % Sportscars 2,484 568 337 % Total 4,873 1,439 239 %



Deliveries1 by Region



1H 2024 1H 2024 % 1H 2023 1H 2023 % Europe 1,459 30 % 89 6 % China 1,208 25 % 965 67 % North America 1,278 26 % - - Rest of the World 928 19 % 385 27 % Total 4,873 100 % 1,439 100 %



In the first half of 2024, technology-related revenue began to scale as the Company started to provide intelligent driving solutions and R&D services to multiple leading automotive brands. As the fleet of models equipped with state-of-the-art hardware continues to expand, paid software subscriptions is a potential growth driver in the future.

The Chapman Bespoke service which provides customer personalization, design customizations, limited collection editions, and one-off models, was also launched to cater to growing demand. Deliveries of bespoke models are expected to further boost the brand’s luxury positioning and contribute to the Company’s long-term premium gross margin.

After assessment of the evolving market conditions, and uncertainties posed by new tariff policies in US and EU, the Company has revised its delivery target for 2024 to 12,000 units. The Company launched the “Win26” plan, aiming to achieve positive EBITDA in 2026 by further optimizing its internal processes and structures, implementing overall cost measures, and recalibrating its product plans to cater to globally diversified markets.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2024

Total revenues for the first half of 2024 were $398 million, a 206% YoY increase.

for the first half of 2024 were $398 million, a 206% YoY increase. Sales of goods were $383 million, a 207% YoY increase.

were $383 million, a 207% YoY increase. Service revenues were $15 million, a 194% YoY increase.

were $15 million, a 194% YoY increase. Gross margin for the first half was 13%, versus 5% for the first half of 2023, driven by the growth in margin from both sales of goods and service revenues.

for the first half was 13%, versus 5% for the first half of 2023, driven by the growth in margin from both sales of goods and service revenues. Gross margin of sales of goods for the first half of 2024 was 11%, versus 4% for the same period of 2023.

for the first half of 2024 was 11%, versus 4% for the same period of 2023. Gross margin of service revenues for the first half of 2024 was 58%, versus 16% for the same period of 2023.

for the first half of 2024 was 58%, versus 16% for the same period of 2023. Operating loss was $438 million for the first half of 2024, a 27% YoY increase.

was $438 million for the first half of 2024, a 27% YoY increase. Net loss was $460 million for the first half of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was $424 million for the first half of 2024, a 20% YoY increase.

was $460 million for the first half of 2024. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was $424 million for the first half of 2024, a 20% YoY increase. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $382 million for the first half of 2024, a 15% YoY increase.



Key Financial Results

The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2024.

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

1H 2024 1H 2023 % Change (YoY) Revenues 398 130 206 % Cost of revenues 347 124 180 % Gross profit 51 6 731 % Gross margin (%) 13 % 5 % - Operating loss (438 ) (344 ) 27 % Net loss (460 ) (353 ) 30 % Adjusted net loss(A) (424 ) (353 ) 20 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) (382 ) (333 ) 15 %

(A) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Appendix D – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.



Recent Developments

Delivery Updates: Following Southeast Asia deliveries, Eletre (SUV) model started deliveries to new markets such as GCC, New Zealand, India, and Egypt. Production orders for Eletre (SUV) model began for new markets such as Australia, Japan and Korea. Emeya (GT, Sedan) model started deliveries in Europe. Reservations of Emeya (GT, Sedan) model began in the GCC, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Lotus Robotics provides solutions to multiple OEMs: Lotus Robotics, a subsidiary for intelligent automobility technologies development, licenses several leading automakers to provide them with its intelligent driving technology and solutions, including Lynk&Co and Farizon Auto.

Lotus Robotics, a subsidiary for intelligent automobility technologies development, licenses several leading automakers to provide them with its intelligent driving technology and solutions, including Lynk&Co and Farizon Auto. Strategic capital raised: As previously announced, in June 2024, the Company entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with an aggregate principal amount of approximately $110 million through a private placement from its existing strategic shareholder.

As previously announced, in June 2024, the Company entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with an aggregate principal amount of approximately $110 million through a private placement from its existing strategic shareholder. Dual Red Dot Awards: In June 2024, two Red Dot Awards in Product Design were given to the ground-breaking hyper electric vehicles: the Eletre (SUV), and the Emeya (GT, Sedan).

In June 2024, two Red Dot Awards in Product Design were given to the ground-breaking hyper electric vehicles: the Eletre (SUV), and the Emeya (GT, Sedan). Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024 Nomination: In July 2024, Lotus Tech was nominated as the finalist in the Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024 in the business transformation and Net Zero: operations transformation. Reuters Sustainability Awards are the world’s leading awards recognizing leadership in sustainable business.

CEO and CFO comments

"Through our unwavering pursuit to performance and excellence, we made steady progress with continuing operation growth in the first half of 2024," said Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer. "In the first half of 2024, the deliveries soared to nearly 4,900 vehicles, up 239% year-on-year. We achieved even more balanced distribution of deliveries in all key markets globally. The US market recorded extraordinary growth after Lotus’ re-entry into the market, contributing to 26% of total deliveries. We launched 'Win26' plan to increase resilience, strengthen our brand, and strive for sustainable growth. Going forward, we will keep executing our plans, boosting our efficiencies and competitiveness, and remain committed to our customers, investors, and stakeholders."

"We continued delivery of strong topline growth in the first half of 2024, with total revenues and gross profit up by 206% and 731% year-over-year respectively," said Mr. Alexious Lee, Chief Financial Officer. "Gross margin for the first half of 2024 increased by 8 percentage points year-over-year but shrank 2 percentage points compared to year end of 2023 as a result of increased cost of Emira (sportscar) model due to inflation and seasonal variation in product sales mix. Our average selling price (ASP) remained above $100,000 in the first half of 2024 despite intensified competition. The execution of our 'Win26' plan will enable the Company to achieve positive EBITDA and operating cash flow in 2026, to boost our financial performance, strengthen our balance sheet, and deliver our commitments to shareholders."

Operating and Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

Total deliveries 1 for the second quarter of 2024 were 2,679 units, a 128% YoY increase.

for the second quarter of 2024 were 2,679 units, a 128% YoY increase. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $225 million, a 103% YoY increase.

for the second quarter of 2024 were $225 million, a 103% YoY increase. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 9%, versus 5% for the same period of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2024 was 9%, versus 5% for the same period of 2023. Net loss for the second quarter was $202 million, a 4% YoY increase. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was $201 million for the second quarter of 2024.

for the second quarter was $202 million, a 4% YoY increase. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was $201 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $177 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 1% YoY decrease.



Deliveries1 by Model Type

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 % Change (YoY) Lifestyle SUV and Sedan 1,342 637 111 % Sportscars 1,337 538 149 % Total 2,679 1,175 128 %



Key Financial Results

The table below summarizes key preliminary financial results for the second quarter in 2024.

(in millions of U.S. dollars, unaudited)

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 %Change (YoY) Revenues 225 111 103 % Cost of Revenues 204 105 95 % Gross profit 21 6 246 % Gross margin (%) 9 % 5 % - Operating loss (204 ) (183 ) 12 % Net loss (202 ) (193 ) 4 % Adjusted net loss(A) (201 ) (193 ) 4 % Adjusted EBITDA(A) (177 ) (178 ) (1 %)

(A) Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Appendix D – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)” for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.



Note 1: Invoiced deliveries, including commissioned deliveries in US market

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net loss and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, and such adjustment has no impact on income tax. Lotus Tech defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expenses, depreciation of property, equipment and software, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Appendix C – Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)" set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Tech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Appendix A

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 268,781 418,941 Restricted cash 373,887 7,873 Accounts receivable – third parties, net 72,798 76,664 Accounts receivable – related parties, net 19,674 22,430 Inventories 385,200 265,190 Prepayments and other current assets – third parties, net 118,492 63,870 Prepayments and other current assets – related parties, net 40,381 28,744 Total current assets 1,279,213 883,712 Non-current assets Restricted cash 1,147 321 Investment securities – related parties 2,168 3,326 Securities pledged to an investor 310,477 - Loan receivable from a related party 224,042 - Property, equipment and software, net 345,336 354,617 Intangible assets 116,526 116,360 Operating lease right-of-use assets 158,864 173,103 Other non-current assets – third parties 65,792 50,533 Other non-current assets – related parties 2,689 2,706 Total non-current assets 1,227,041 700,966 Total assets 2,506,254 1,584,678



Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Con’d)

(All amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 US$ US$ LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities Short-term borrowings – third parties 518,479 226,772 Accounts payable – third parties 58,271 20,123 Accounts payable – related parties 413,779 340,419 Contract liabilities – third parties 50,054 44,184 Operating lease liabilities – third parties 14,526 16,760 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – third parties 431,223 419,422 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities – related parties 243,024 290,686 Exchangeable notes - 378,638 Convertible notes - related parties 110,661 - Convertible notes - third parties - 20,277 Put option liabilities – related parties 437 - Total current liabilities 1,840,454 1,757,281 Non-current liabilities Contract liabilities – third parties 7,024 6,245 Operating lease liabilities – third parties 81,393 91,929 Operating lease liabilities – related parties 11,314 12,064 Put option liabilities – third parties 175,214 - Put option liabilities – related parties - 11,884 Warrant Liabilities 5,549 - Exchangeable notes 77,087 75,678 Convertible notes - third parties 75,970 81,635 Deferred income 296,489 270,097 Other non-current liabilities – third parties 108,293 103,403 Other non-current liabilities – related parties 1,548 1,634 Total non-current liabilities 839,881 654,569 Total liabilities 2,680,335 2,411,850



Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (con’d)

(All amounts in thousands)

As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 US$ US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Series Pre-A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares - 184,509 Series A Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares - 199,021 Total mezzanine equity - 383,530 SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Ordinary shares 7 21 Additional paid-in capital 1,855,063 358,187 Accumulated other comprehensive income 25,278 25,267 Accumulated deficit (2,048,092 ) (1,588,773 ) Total shareholders' deficit attributable to ordinary shareholders (167,744 ) (1,205,298 ) Noncontrolling interests (6,337 ) (5,404 ) Total shareholders' deficit (174,081 ) (1,210,702 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit 2,506,254 1,584,678



Appendix B

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 US$ US$ Revenues: Sales of goods 382,893 124,854 Service revenues 15,222 5,181 Total revenues 398,115 130,035 Cost of revenues: Cost of goods sold (340,882 ) (119,557 ) Cost of services (6,321 ) (4,351 ) Total cost of revenues (347,203 ) (123,908 ) Gross profit 50,912 6,127 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (174,854 ) (152,548 ) Selling and marketing expenses (204,274 ) (118,236 ) General and administrative expenses (111,978 ) (80,417 ) Government grants 2,488 662 Total operating expenses (488,618 ) (350,539 ) Operating loss (437,706 ) (344,412 ) Interest expenses (11,708 ) (3,470 ) Interest income 8,658 5,848 Investment income, net 3,496 2,770 Share of results of equity method investments 359 (626 ) Foreign currency exchange losses, net (4,429 ) (3,619 ) Changes in fair values of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest, exchangeable notes and convertible notes, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk 8,801 (12,758 ) Changes in fair values of warrant liabilities 6,317 - Changes in fair values of put option liabilities (33,685 ) 3,307 Loss before income taxes (459,897 ) (352,960 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (355 ) 18 Net loss (460,252 ) (352,942 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (933 ) (5,779 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (459,319 ) (347,163 ) Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares (2,979 ) (258 ) Net loss available to ordinary shareholders (462,298 ) (347,421 ) Loss per ordinary share1 —Basic and diluted (0.75 ) (0.74 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share1 —Basic and diluted 616,941,673 474,621,603

1 Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.



Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (cont’d)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 US$ US$ Net loss (460,252 ) (352,942 ) Other comprehensive income: Fair value changes of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest, exchangeable notes and convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes (401 ) (1,559 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 412 34,563 Total other comprehensive income 11 33,004 Total comprehensive loss (460,241 ) (319,938 ) Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (933 ) (5,589 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (459,308 ) (314,349 )



Appendix C

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 US$ US$ Revenues: Sales of goods 222,109 108,371 Service revenues 2,924 2,543 Total revenues 225,033 110,914 Cost of revenues: Cost of goods sold (201,609 ) (103,006 ) Cost of services (2,826 ) (1,958 ) Total cost of revenues (204,435 ) (104,964 ) Gross profit 20,598 5,950 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (70,162 ) (87,054 ) Selling and marketing expenses (100,785 ) (66,460 ) General and administrative expenses (55,008 ) (35,133 ) Government grants 969 57 Total operating expenses (224,986 ) (188,590 ) Operating loss (204,388 ) (182,640 ) Interest expenses (7,761 ) (3,036 ) Interest income 6,993 3,079 Investment income, net 4,890 4,933 Share of results of equity method investments 158 (161 ) Foreign currency exchange losses, net 2,238 (6,681 ) Changes in fair values of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest, exchangeable notes and convertible notes, excluding impact of instrument-specific credit risk 397 (10,223 ) Changes in fair values of warrant liabilities 1,464 - Changes in fair values of put option liabilities (5,805 ) 1,433 Loss before income taxes (201,814 ) (193,296 ) Income tax expense (213 ) (71 ) Net loss (202,027 ) (193,367 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (577 ) (3,861 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (201,450 ) (189,506 ) Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares - 6,990 Net loss available to ordinary shareholders (201,450 ) (182,516 ) Loss per ordinary share1 —Basic and diluted (0.30 ) (0.38 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share1 —Basic and diluted 675,454,342 474,621,603

1 Shares outstanding for all periods reflect the adjustment for recapitalization upon the consummation of merger transaction in February 2024.



Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive loss (con’d)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 US$ US$ Net loss (202,027 ) (193,367 ) Other comprehensive income: Fair value changes of mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interest, exchangeable notes and convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes

(226 ) (517 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 1,827 41,600 Total other comprehensive income 1,601 41,083 Total comprehensive loss (200,426 ) (152,284 ) Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (577 ) (3,671 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (199,849 ) (148,613 )



Appendix D

Lotus Technology Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results (Adjusted net loss/Adjusted EBITDA)

(All amounts in thousands)

For Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 US$ US$ Net loss (460,252 ) (352,942 ) Share-based compensation expenses 35,894 - Adjusted net loss (424,358 ) (352,942 ) Net loss (460,252 ) (352,942 ) Interest expenses 11,708 3,470 Interest income (8,658 ) (5,848 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 355 (18 ) Share-based compensation expenses 35,894 - Depreciation 39,286 22,641 Adjusted EBITDA (381,667 ) (332,697 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 US$ US$ Net loss (202,027 ) (193,367 ) Share-based compensation expenses 571 - Adjusted net loss (201,456 ) (193,367 ) Net loss (202,027 ) (193,367 ) Interest expenses 7,761 3,036 Interest income (6,993 ) (3,079 ) Income tax expense 213 71 Share-based compensation expenses 571 - Depreciation 23,112 15,037 Adjusted EBITDA (177,363 ) (178,302 )

