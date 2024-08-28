Deucrictibant Clinical, Real-World, Nonclinical, and Discovery Data to be Presented at the Bradykinin Symposium

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for oral presentation and ten abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming 7th Bradykinin Symposium, to be held from September 5-6, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. Presentation details are as follows:



Title: Bradykinin Challenge Model in Humanized Bradykinin B2 receptor Transgenic Rat

Presenter: Jolanta Skarbaliene, Ph.D.

Format: Oral Presentation, Session II

Date, time: Thursday, Sept. 5, 15.05-15.15 CEST (9:05-9:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Prophylactic Treatment with Deucrictibant Improves HAE Disease Control and HRQoL

Presenter: Markus Magerl, M.D.

Format: Oral Presentation, Session VII

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.05-15.15 CEST (9:05-9:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for HAE Prophylaxis

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Treatment of HAE Attacks with Oral Deucrictibant: RAPIDe-2 Extension Results

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Prophylaxis of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks with Oral Deucrictibant: CHAPTER-1 Results

Presenter: Emel Aygören-Pürsün, M.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Deucrictibant vs. Standard of Care in HAE: Propensity Score-Matched Analysis

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Clinical Trials Conformity with AURORA COS: a systematic literature review

Presenter: Remy Petersen, M.D., Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Cardiovascular safety of repeated oral administration of the B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant

Presenter: Nieves Crespo, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: The bradykinin challenge model translates across rat, monkey and human

Presenter: Juan Bravo, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: Deucrictibant inhibits carrageenan-induced edema in bradykinin B2 receptor transgenic rat

Presenter: Anne Lesage, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: A novel kinin biomarker assay for characterization of bradykinin-mediated disorders

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Title: A HMWK capillary immunoblotting assay to characterize bradykinin-mediated disorders

Presenter: Evangelia Pardali, Ph.D.

Format: Poster Presentation

Date, time: Friday, Sept. 6, 15.35-16.15 CEST (9:35-10:15 a.m. EDT)

Upon lift of the embargo, the presentation slides and posters will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all types of HAE effective, well-tolerated, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both in the prophylactic and on-demand setting. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is encouraged to further develop deucrictibant. Pharvaris is currently enrolling a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prevention of HAE attacks in the coming months. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Contact Maggie Beller Executive Director, Head of External and Internal Communications maggie.beller@pharvaris.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.