Lifeist Wellness Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

(TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF)

My Fellow Shareholders,

Further to my previous letter of August 15, 2024, we wish to remind you of the reasoning behind the strategic decision to divest Lifeist of CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) via a sale to Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. (“SSC”) per our press release of June 25, 2024, and why shareholders should vote in favor of the transaction at the Annual and Special Meeting on September 5, 2024.

The decision to sell CannMart is the result of careful consideration by the Lifeist Board with input from its advisors and is aimed at securing the near- and long-term viability and success of Lifeist for the benefit of all shareholders.

As you all know, the regulatory framework under which Canadian public cannabis companies operate has proven to be prohibitively expensive for all public companies in the space in terms of ever being able to turn a profit. This experience has not been unique to Lifeist or CannMart: the vast majority of Canadian public cannabis companies, from the largest to the smallest, from generalists growing stadium-sized crops to specialists focused on extracts, distillates, beverages, and exotics, have been unable to turn a consistent profit. As a result, share prices across the entire sector have been in a long and grinding bear market for several years. The previously high-flying TSX Cannabis Index (https://www.theglobeandmail.com/investing/markets/indices/XCAN/), after peaking in early 2021, was delisted in April 2023 after losing over 90% of its value.

Success stories in the cannabis space have been few and far between, but SSC is clearly one of them. SSC have proven themselves capable of succeeding in an extremely challenging sector, returning profitable quarters repeatedly while growing their market. It is the considered position of the Board that the best chance of success for CannMart is as a part of SSC, and the best hope for Lifeist shareholders to enjoy capital appreciation on the value of the CannMart assets is similarly through their sale to SSC.

Lifeist shareholders stand to benefit from this in four key ways:

First and foremost, through the realization of direct value through the sale of CannMart to SSC:

$500,000 payable upon the closing date.

$1,500,000 plus applicable interest in a VTB loan, subject to adjustments as set forth in the share purchase agreement.

$500,000 satisfied by the issuance of units, comprised of one common share and one-half purchase warrant to purchase one common share of SSC.

SSC shall pay Lifeist 100% of the net revenue generated by the sale of 50% of existing inventory (presently estimated at $1,000,000 value), separate and in addition to any other fees.

An earnout bonus of 20% of any revenue above $3,000,000 per quarter over the first 12 months.



Second, through the divestiture of the consistent loss leader that CannMart has been and would otherwise continue to be for Lifeist under the presently applicable Canadian public cannabis company regulatory framework. This will remove the continued negative cash flow that the cannabis business has cost shareholders and give Lifeist its best chance at demonstrating positive cash flow.

Third, through the opportunity for capital appreciation via the common shares and warrants that Lifeist will hold in SSC after the sale has been completed. It is worth noting that SSC shares have dramatically outperformed the sector as well as the broader market, approximately doubling in value just since the proposed CannMart transaction was announced on June 25th.

Fourth, through the concentration of all resources on driving forward the success of Mikra Cellular Sciences, with no operational distractions in other sectors and ventures and substantially reduced costs as a result of that renewed focus.

We are more confident than ever in Lifeist's roadmap to future cash flow positivity and profitability. The combination of this divestiture and several critical initiatives already underway at Mikra hold great promise for the realization of shareholder value in the near- and intermediate-term, and this proposed sale of CannMart is the key to opening the door to that future.

We sincerely hope that shareholders will vote (or change their vote) in favor of the proposed sale, and thus be positioned to benefit from its completion, and the survival and growth of your company. Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares NOW by one of the methods described in the Circular, available under Lifeist’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company’s website at: https://lifeist.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events/event-details/2024/AGSM_Sept2024/default.aspx

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting, including the option to register or change their vote over the phone, may contact Laurel Hill at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ “Branden Spikes”

Branden Spikes, Chairman of the Board

