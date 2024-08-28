Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced management's participation in the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and presentation at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 4



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Friday, September 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT at the Marriott Marquis, New York, New York

Foghorn Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings on Friday, September 6

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information about the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

