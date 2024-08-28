Povidone Iodine Market Growth and Future Prospects: Where is the Povidone Iodine Industry Heading?

Povidone Iodine Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Povidone Iodine Market size was valued at $152.6 million in 2021, and is set to expand $242.2 million by 2031, and to witnessing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the povidone iodine market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increased demand from pharmaceutical industry and surge in demand for antiseptic creams drive the growth of the global povidone iodine market. However, side effects associated with the usage of povidone iodine restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from emerging economies present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on application, the disinfectant segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global povidone iodine market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased instances of skin burn, accidents, and other injuries. However, the instrument sterilization segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increased demand for instrument sterilization in COVID-19 pandemic.

The global povidone iodine market is segmented on the basis of formulation type, application, and region. Depending on formulation type, the market is categorized into scrub, topical solution, ointments, and others (powder and gel). By application, it is segregated into skin sterilization, instrument sterilization, disinfectant, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global povidone iodine market, due to the presence of large consumer base for healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in population and rise in pharmaceutical industry.

Key Drivers:

Increased Awareness of Hygiene and Infection Control: Rising awareness of infection prevention in healthcare settings and increased personal hygiene practices.

Growth in Healthcare Infrastructure: Expansion of hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers globally.

Rising Incidences of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs): High demand for effective antiseptics to prevent HAIs.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Avrio Health L.P.

BASF SE

Glide Chem Private Limited

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

Luxica Pharma Inc

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Samrat Pharmachem Limited

Thatcher Company

Vishal Laboratories

