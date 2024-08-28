Home Office Furniture Market Updates 2024 : to Reach USD 7.61 Billion by 2030, Growing at a 8.8% from 2021 to 2030

The global home office furniture market size is expected to reach $7,615.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global home office furniture market based on product type, material type, price range, distribution channel, and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home office furniture market is driven by emerging new species of wood tree for furniture manufacturing and marketing through internet. Furthermore, the home office furniture market is driven by various factors such as rise in disposable incomes, growth of real estate, growth of SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), and increase in demand for luxury and premium furniture from certain consumer sections.

The integration of Internet of Things into furniture products is projected to further escalate the home office furniture market growth. Moreover, development of automated manufacturing system is anticipated to have a significant impact on the furniture industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for versatile and multi-functional products that offer portability and can easily be accommodated in small spaces is also driving the home office furniture market.

Based on material type, the wood segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global home office furniture market, and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the plastic segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on product type, the table segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the seating segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home office furniture market generated $3.03 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.61 billion by 2030, witnessing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the global home office furniture market analysis, in 2020, Europe dominated the market, garnering around 37.5% of the total home office furniture market share, followed by North America. North America and Europe are characterized by high disposable income and growth of SMEs. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show promising growth rate due to the growing penetration of start-ups and SMEs, and rapid urbanization.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

The home office furniture market size was valued at $3,032.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,615.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

By product type, the plastic segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on material type, the wood segment was valued at $1,469.3 million, accounting for 48.4% of the home office furniture market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America, and is projected to reach $691.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the home office furniture market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Haworth, Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Steelcase, Inc.

Masco Corporation

HNI Corporation

L & J.G. STICKLEY, Inc.

Kimball International, Inc.

Okamura Corporation

Basset Furniture Industries

Durham Furniture, Inc.

