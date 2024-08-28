eGain to Announce Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on September 5, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the AI knowledge platform for customer service, will announce its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, September 5, 2024, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.



When: Thursday, September 5th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com . Dial In: To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call. Replay: A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 5434611.

eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service.

