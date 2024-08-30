Polygon Productions, Most Immersive 360° Live Sound Experience to Debut at AFTER 2049, Pre-Formula 1 Grand Prix Party

TOKEN2049 Singapore AFTER2049

SINGAPORE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE, August 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOKEN2049 , the world’s largest Web3 conference, announced a collaboration with spatial sound pioneers Polygon Productions for AFTER 2049, the official closing event of this year’s highly anticipated Singapore edition. Set to redefine live music experiences with spatial audio technology, Polygon Productions will combine binaural sound and synchronised lighting to curate an immersive sensory journey for its Singapore debut.AFTER 2049 will be held on Friday, 20th September at Marina Bay Sands’ SkyPark Observation Deck, and will extend to CÉ LA VI restaurant and Club Lounge, offering exhilarating views of the Formula 1 evening session from the 57th floor.The event will immerse guests – a dynamic mix of Singapore’s tastemakers and global innovators from across the technology, cultural, and music scenes – into a multisensory audio-visual experience. Amplified by Polygon Production’s 360° sound system, award-winning trio WhoMadeWho ( https://www.whomadewho.dk/ ) will be headlining the event with their debut in Singapore, alongside South African DJ and producer Da Capo ( https://ra.co/dj/dacapo ) and returning acts, ANONM ( https://ra.co/dj/anonm ), Leon ( https://ra.co/dj/leon-fr/biography ), Milam ( https://ra.co/dj/milam/biography ) and Mo-Shi 9 https://ra.co/dj/mo-shi/biography ). Making its debut in Asia outside of Wonderfruit Festival, Polygon Production’s audio technology features speaker stacks in a circle powered by L-Acoustics L-ISA technology, which moves the music above, around and through the audience. This technology has already been adopted by the likes of deadmau5 and Katy Perry, and Polygon Productions is using it to change the face of live music — with AFTER 2049 as its stage. It’s set to be a unique and thrilling experience that will redefine what’s possible in live events.Nico Elliott, CEO of Polygon Productions said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our immersive spatial audio system to AFTER 2049. Polygon Productions and TOKEN2049 share a passion for tech, innovation, and pushing the boundaries beyond what was ever thought possible. We just do it with sound. Together with WhoMadeWho and Da Capo, this will be an evening for the books.”Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 added, “With Polygon Productions on board, AFTER 2049 is not just a party — it's a glimpse into the future of live entertainment. We're thrilled to offer our guests this unprecedented audio-visual spectacle, set against the astonishing vistas of Singapore’s skyline as the F1 practice rounds are underway.”Sponsors of AFTER 2049 include Hibachi, the security-first real-world asset layer-1 blockchain; WSPN, a global digital payments company leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology; MEET48, the decentralised talent incubator platform; chain abstraction stack NEAR; Core, the distributed network for decentralised protocols; Gnosis Pay, the world’s first decentralised payments network; Haust, the application absolute liquidity network; 1inch, the distributed network for decentralised protocols; Chromia, the platform combining blockchain with relational databases; MetaComp, the leading digital payment token service provider; Rowan Energy, the largest network of interconnected decentralised energy assets; MANTRA, the security-first real-world asset layer-1 blockchain; Creditcoin, the multichain real-world asset protocol; GOAT Network, the first Bitcoin layer-2; Orderly Network, the permissionless liquidity layer for Web3 trading; Starknet Foundation, the community foundation for Starknet’s permissionless decentralised Validity-Rollup; Incentiv, the layer-1 blockchain simplifying user experience; TrinityPad, the initial DEX offering (IDO) launchpad; Telos Foundation, the mass adoption, open finance network focused on Real World Use and Adoption; C2 Ventures, a blockchain investment fund making early-stage investments across all major layer 1 and layer 2 ecosystems; peaq, the layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for DePINs and BOB: Build on Bitcoin, the first hybrid L2 connecting Bitcoin security with EVM liquidity.The First Release of tickets sold out in just three hours earlier this month. The Second Release, which opened on 26th August at 6:00 PM Singapore time, saw tickets snapped up within minutes. The Final limited release of AFTER 2049 tickets will be available through Resident Advisor on 12th September. Given high demand experienced in previous releases, remaining tickets are expected to sell out very quickly.For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/ For any enquiries on AFTER 2049, please contact community@after2049.com.About TOKEN2049TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

